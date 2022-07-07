'Leader like no other': Check Virat Kohli's special message for MS Dhoni on his 41st birthday

Virat Kohli pens heartfelt wish for MS Dhoni's 41st birthday

Virat Kohli is known to share a great bond with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Two of the most beloved former captains of the Indian team, Kohli learnt a lot under Dhoni's tutelage and later succeeded him to take Indian cricket to further heights.

On Thursday, Kohli penned a heartfelt note for his 'elder brother' who turned 41 on July 7th. Virat also hailed the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman for his contribution to Indian cricket, as he became the only captain to win all three major ICC trophies.

The 33-year-old further added that he has nothing but love and respect for Dhoni, whom he also called 'A leader like no other'.

Sharing two pictures of himself alongside Dhoni, one from their early days in the Indian team, and another one from IPL days, where Dhoni represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while Kohli plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but there's no love lost between the pair.

Taking to social media, Kohli wrote, "A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip."

Currently, both Virat and MS Dhoni are in England. While Kohli is preparing to face off against England in the limited-overs series, Dhoni recently landed in London alongside his wife Sakshi ahead of their 12th wedding anniversary.

On MSD's birthday, Sakshi shared pictures of his birthday celebration with his close friends, including Rishabh Pant, who alongside Kohli have been rested for the first T20I vs England on 7th July.