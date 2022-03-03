'Idea was to score huge runs': Virat Kohli speaks ahead of milestone 100th Test match - WATCH video

Headlines

Canadian diplomats outside Delhi moved to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore: Report

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match 3

Meet IITian who cracked UPSC in 1997, resigned as IPS officer after 8 years due to…

Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in men's cricket semis, to face India in final

Mukesh Ambani's JioMart ropes MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IITian who cracked UPSC in 1997, resigned as IPS officer after 8 years due to…

Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in men's cricket semis, to face India in final

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

Ahead of World Cup, Bollywood actors who are cricket lover

10 Lesser-known wild cats

Diabetes diet: 8 Carbohydrate options for people with Type 2 Diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Sikkim flash floods: Death toll rises to 19, over 100 remain missing, 3000 stranded in the state

Mission Raniganj Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill, call film 'impactful masterpiece'

Akshay Kumar reveals Twinkle Khanna's reaction to his performance in Mission Raniganj: 'You are getting...'

Jaane Jaan actor Saurabh Sachdeva reveals how Kareena Kapoor put him at ease in scene where he had to strangle her

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Idea was to score huge runs': Virat Kohli speaks ahead of milestone 100th Test match - WATCH video

BCCI shared a video of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli talking about his massive achievement of playing 100 Tests for India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 03, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In less than 24 hours, Virat Kohli will join yet another legendary list of players who have played 100 Test matches for India. Kohli, in his illustrious career, has achieved various records, and he's on the cusp of writing his name in the history books once again. 

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the former Indian skipper wherein he talked about his 100th Test match, the mentality that he had while growing up as a player, and what it means to him having represented India 100 times in the purest format. 

Ahead of India's first Test match of the series against Sri Lanka in Mohali, BCCI shared a one and a half minute-long clip of Kohli reflecting on his latest milestone. 

READ| Virat Kohli's 100th Test: List of records former Team India skipper could break in Mohali

"I never thought I'll play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. Grateful that I've been able to make it to 100," said Kohli in the video. 

He continued, "God's been kind, I have worked really hard on my fitness, it's a big moment for me and my family, my coach as well, who is very happy and proud, it's a very special moment."

The 33-year-old further opened up on his childhood stating that he grew up dreaming of scoring plenty of runs, and revealed that he scored 7-8 double hundreds in junior cricket before making it to the next big stage. 

READ| 'Paaji fitness pe dhyaan dena hai': Sachin Tendulkar REVEALS Virat Kohli's candid confession - WATCH video

"I personally never grew up thinking I have to score small runs, the idea was to score huge runs, I scored 7 or 8 double hundreds before making it to First-Class cricket, so my idea was to bat long, I used to enjoy batting for long periods of time, try to win games for my team, or try to get a first-innings lead, which is the format we used to follow," recalled Kohli. 

"These are the things which reveal your true character, I just felt that Test cricket needed to stay alive, because this for me is real cricket," concluded the Delhi-born batter. 

Ahead of Virat Kohli's milestone game, BCCI shared candid messages from many former greats of the game, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid among many others. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Netherlands Match 2

Meet IAS officer Avinash Kumar, son of a farmer who left stable job in West Bengal to pursue UPSC, got AIR...

Mukesh Ambani's JioMart ropes MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

This Hollywood film beat every Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir film at Indian box office; even broke this record of Baahubali 2

Suffering from uterus infection? Here’s how to prevent it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE