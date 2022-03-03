'Idea was to score huge runs': Virat Kohli speaks ahead of milestone 100th Test match - WATCH video

BCCI shared a video of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli talking about his massive achievement of playing 100 Tests for India.

In less than 24 hours, Virat Kohli will join yet another legendary list of players who have played 100 Test matches for India. Kohli, in his illustrious career, has achieved various records, and he's on the cusp of writing his name in the history books once again.

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the former Indian skipper wherein he talked about his 100th Test match, the mentality that he had while growing up as a player, and what it means to him having represented India 100 times in the purest format.

Ahead of India's first Test match of the series against Sri Lanka in Mohali, BCCI shared a one and a half minute-long clip of Kohli reflecting on his latest milestone.

"I never thought I'll play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. Grateful that I've been able to make it to 100," said Kohli in the video.

'I never thought i'll play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. Grateful that i've been able to make it to 100' - @imVkohli on his landmark Test.



He continued, "God's been kind, I have worked really hard on my fitness, it's a big moment for me and my family, my coach as well, who is very happy and proud, it's a very special moment."

The 33-year-old further opened up on his childhood stating that he grew up dreaming of scoring plenty of runs, and revealed that he scored 7-8 double hundreds in junior cricket before making it to the next big stage.

"I personally never grew up thinking I have to score small runs, the idea was to score huge runs, I scored 7 or 8 double hundreds before making it to First-Class cricket, so my idea was to bat long, I used to enjoy batting for long periods of time, try to win games for my team, or try to get a first-innings lead, which is the format we used to follow," recalled Kohli.

"These are the things which reveal your true character, I just felt that Test cricket needed to stay alive, because this for me is real cricket," concluded the Delhi-born batter.

Ahead of Virat Kohli's milestone game, BCCI shared candid messages from many former greats of the game, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid among many others.