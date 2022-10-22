Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Name a better sound..': Virat Kohli smashes big hits in nets session before T20 World Cup match vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a glimpse of his nets session with his followers on Instagram ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 match vs Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

'Name a better sound..': Virat Kohli smashes big hits in nets session before T20 World Cup match vs Pakistan
Virat Kohli shares glimpses of his nets session

Team India players have begun training for the blockbuster T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan. Virat Kohli and the rest of his teammates on Friday hit the nets as they kick-started their preparations for the matchup against Babar Azam and Co. 

Kohli was in his full groove as he practised in the nets. The former Indian skipper took to Instagram on Saturday to share a story wherein he could be seen hitting the ball left, right and centre. As the 33-year-old played some thrilling shots, his fans would be excited to see Virat regain his old touch. 

READ| Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty spills the beans how SKY became India's 'Mr 360'

He also wrote a small note on the highlight reel, which read, "Name a better sound," as in the ball connecting with the middle of the bat produced a sound that would be music to the ears of Kohli himself, and team India fans. 

Watch:

Virat had gone three years without scoring a century recently but he rediscovered his mojo during the Asia Cup 2022, as he brought up his 71st international ton. 

READ| 'I'm not playing World Cup..': MS Dhoni's brilliant response wins the internet, watch viral video

The Delhi-born talismanic batsman finished as the second-highest run-scorer behind Mohammad Rizwan during Asia Cup and will be a key cog in India's hopes of lifting the World Cup in Australia. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.