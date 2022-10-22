'Name a better sound..': Virat Kohli smashes big hits in nets session before T20 World Cup match vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli shares glimpses of his nets session

Team India players have begun training for the blockbuster T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan. Virat Kohli and the rest of his teammates on Friday hit the nets as they kick-started their preparations for the matchup against Babar Azam and Co.

Kohli was in his full groove as he practised in the nets. The former Indian skipper took to Instagram on Saturday to share a story wherein he could be seen hitting the ball left, right and centre. As the 33-year-old played some thrilling shots, his fans would be excited to see Virat regain his old touch.

He also wrote a small note on the highlight reel, which read, "Name a better sound," as in the ball connecting with the middle of the bat produced a sound that would be music to the ears of Kohli himself, and team India fans.

Watch:

Virat Kohli in the nets! pic.twitter.com/hkzKOBeFvE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 22, 2022

Virat had gone three years without scoring a century recently but he rediscovered his mojo during the Asia Cup 2022, as he brought up his 71st international ton.

The Delhi-born talismanic batsman finished as the second-highest run-scorer behind Mohammad Rizwan during Asia Cup and will be a key cog in India's hopes of lifting the World Cup in Australia.