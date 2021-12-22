ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli slips to No 7 spot, Labuschagne displaces Root to become new world No 1

While Indian Tes skipper Virat Kohli has slipped a notch and is now placed on the seventh spot in the latest ICC rankings for Test batters, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has displaced England skipper Joe Root to become the new world number one.

Kohli, who had played the second Test against New Zealand at home, was earlier placed sixth, but now has 756 points and moved a step down.

As for Labuschagne, he climbed the ladder to be at the top for the very first time after sensational performances in the two matches of the Ashes so far. With a career-best 912 rating points, he overthrew Root (897), who has dropped to the second spot.

The Aussie cricketer had ranked fourth before the start of the series but rose two spots to No.2 after scoring 74 in Australia's win in the Brisbane Test.

Labuschagne dethrones Root

Starc makes significant gains



Australia stars shine in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings.



It was his hundred and fifty (103 and 51) in the second Test at Adelaide that bagged him the numero uno spot. Among other batters, India's now white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma has remained static at the fifth position.

Talking about bowlers, India's Ravichandran Ashwin is still in second place behind Australia skipper Pat Cummins. The Aussie skipper's teammate Mitchell Starc broke into the top 10 for Test bowlers after returning figures of 6/80 in the second Test and moved up to the 9th spot.

ICC T20I Rankings:

Pakistan captain Babar Azam reclaimed the top spot after just one week of losing it. He had scored 0 and 7 in the first two T20Is against the West Indies and was dropped two spots to No. 3 in last week's rankings update. However, he came back and is now tied at the top of the rankings with Dawid Malan after a brilliant 79 in the final T20I.

His fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan also climbed to the No. 3 spot in T20I batters' rankings with career-best ratings of 798.

As far as Indians are concerned, new white ball vice-captain KL Rahul is best placed at the fifth position. There are no Indian bowlers in the top 10 T20 list.