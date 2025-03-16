CRICKET
When Kohli made his comeback to the Ranji Trophy earlier this year, even the food he shared with his teammates during lunch sparked discussions.
Senior cricketer Virat Kohli has voiced his annoyance with broadcasters who seem to prioritize his favorite food spots over the actual game. During his talk at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on March 15, Kohli made it clear that he believes a broadcaster's main job should be to analyze cricket, not to delve into his dining choices.
Since his days on the U19 team, Kohli has been in the limelight, carving out a reputation as one of the most gifted players of his generation. Over the last 15 years, he has firmly established himself as one of the greatest batters in contemporary cricket. Renowned for his unwavering discipline regarding fitness and diet, Kohli's eating habits have frequently caught the attention of both fans and the media.
“A broadcast show needs to talk about the game and not what I ate yesterday for lunch or my favourite chole-bhature place in Delhi. You can’t have that in cricket matches. Rather, you could talk about what an athlete is going through,” Virat Kohli said at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit.
Every time Virat Kohli steps onto the field in Delhi, you can bet that television channels will go all out to showcase his favorite restaurants. But Kohli himself thinks this kind of attention is a bit over the top. Even when he made his comeback to the Ranji Trophy in 2025, his seemingly mundane lunch order of chilli paneer made headlines, once again proving that his personal choices often steal the spotlight from cricket discussions. Kohli has called on TV channels to shift their focus towards delivering insightful match commentary instead of obsessing over what he eats.
Kohli's food preferences have sparked conversations in the past too. Take the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023, for instance—his lunch order became a hot topic on Day 2 of the Test match against Australia. The media frenzy around his meals even prompted head coach Rahul Dravid to chime in on the situation.
After a short break following India's Champions Trophy win, Kohli is back on the field for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. His impressive performance during the Champions Trophy group stage has set him up to open the innings alongside his new partner, Phil Salt.
