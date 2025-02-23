After breaking Mohammad Azharuddin's most catches record, Virat Kohli shattered the ODI record of another legendary player. Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's ODI world record during the India vs Pakistan clash in Dubai.

Virat Kohli is on a roll in the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 clash as he shattered another world record during the match. After the skipper Rohit Sharma departed early, Kohli stepped out and broke a huge record of his idol Sachin's ODI record to become the fastest player in the world to hit 14,000 runs in the format. Kohli needed just 15 runs to touch the 14k ODI runs mark, which he achieved quite easily. With this feat, Kohli is now only the third player in the world to reach 14,000 ODI runs mark, joining the elite list of batters like Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

Innings taken to score 14,000 runs

Virat Kohli - 287 innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 350 innings

Kumar Sangakkara - 478 innings

Talking about the CT2025 clash, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the Men in Green were bowled out to an average of 241 with two balls left. From Pakistan, only Saud Shakeel scored a half-century in the game as the Indian bowling side dominated throughout 50 overs.

This is also a do-or-die game for Pakistan as they lost their tournament opener against New Zealand by 60 runs. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led Team India won their first game by 6 wickets against Bangladesh.