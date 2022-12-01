Search icon
Virat Kohli shares selfie with Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav as Team India jets off for Bangladesh

Virat Kohli shared a selfie with Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav as the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team jetted off for Bangladesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 03:31 PM IST

Team India have jetted off to Dhaka for their next assignment against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will play 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches against the Bangla Tigers, which will be their final tour of the year 2022. Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday shared a selfie with his teammates from the flight. 

Kohli shared a snap on his Instagram story, wherein he could be seen on the flight along with the rest of his teammates. Umesh Yadava and Cheteshwar Pujara could also be seen in the selfie shared by Virat. 

'Bangladesh bound' wrote Kohli on the picture, as the Indian players looked in good spirits ahead of their final assignment before the end of the year. 

The 35-year-old was rested along with the rest of the senior players for the New Zealand tour, as they were given a break after the T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer amassing 296 runs in six innings. 

Screenshot-1116

He smashed three fifties, but could not help the Men in Blue go all the way as they were beaten by England in the semifinal by 10 wickets. 

Subsequently, Virat, along with his wife Anushka Sharma had gone for a small vacation in Uttarakhand, and the couple's pictures with their fans had gone crazy viral on social media. 

In the meantime, Team India travelled to New Zealand, led by Hardik Pandya for the T20Is series, won the three-match contest 1-0, after two matches were washed out due to rain. 

In the subsequent ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan took charge however, they suffered a 1-0 loss in the ODIs after two matches were washed out. 

For the Bangladesh tour, the majority of the senior players have returned, as the Men in Blue kickstart their preparations for the ODI World Cup 2023 at home next year. 

India's squad for the Bangladesh tour:

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

