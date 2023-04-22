Virat Kohli shares new workout video ahead of RCB vs RR IPL match, netizens say 'fittest cricketer' (Photo: Virat Kohli/Twitter)

Star cricketer Virat Kohli is gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. The 34-year-old has shared a new video wherein he can be seen working out. Kohli is seen performing weightlifting in a gym as 'Not Afraid' song by rapper Eminem continues to play in the background.

Kohli has shared the video with two emojis including a heart. Check out the video:

Netizens soon reacted to the video. One user wrote, "King Is World's Most Fitest Cricketer." Another user wrote, "Legend of the Game." Check out some reactions below:

All the best for Tomorrow kingpic.twitter.com/PBn4ZM48ct — Leo (@coverdrive1_8) April 22, 2023

King Is World's Most Fitest Cricketer.

Rt If You Also Agree — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) April 22, 2023

Fitman — Archer (@poserarcher) April 22, 2023

He has scored the most IPL runs. In 228 matches, he has scored 6844 runs at an average of 36.60. He has 47 fifties and five centuries under his belt. His strike rate is 129.67 and his highest score in IPL is 113.

The best season of IPL for Virat came in 2016 when he achieved a record of making the most runs by any individual in a season. He scored 973 runs at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03, which consisted of four tons and seven fifties. Now it's to see whether Kohli and his team will be able to lift the IPL trophy or not.

