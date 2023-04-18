Virat Kohli shares new post with MS Dhoni after RCB vs CSK thriller, fans say 'proper jadu ki jhappi' (Photo: Virat Kohli/Twitter)

One of the biggest thrillers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday. MS Dhoni-led CSK squad defeated RCB by 8 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A day after this, Kohli has shared a post which has won hearts on the internet. The duo can be seen hugging each other in the picture.

Kohli has also tagged Dhoni while sharing the post on Twitter and captioned it with red and yellow coloured heart emojis and the Indian flag. Check the wholesome picture below:

The picture is no doubt gone viral in no time and fans were delighted to witness Kohli’s special post amid rumours that captain cool will retire from the IPL after the end of the season. Here's how fans reacted to the post:

TWO GOATS — Siddharth (@ethicalsid) April 18, 2023

The hug between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohlipic.twitter.com/hFbfEOuI8m — Subash (@SubbuSubash_17) April 18, 2023

In the RCB vs CSK match, Devon Conway`s knock of 83 runs followed by Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana`s blistering spells helped CSK clinch an exciting 8-run win over RCB. For CSK, Deshpande bagged three while Pathirana claimed two wickets to hand Chennai a valuable win over RCB.

Glenn Maxwell scored the highest for RCB with 76 coming of 36 balls while Faf du Plessis scored 62 in 33 balls in the high-scoring match.

