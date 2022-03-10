IPL 2022: Virat Kohli shares important news about RCB skipper - WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is just weeks away and teams have begun all their preparations and training for the same. With almost all teams settled with their captains and the team dynamic, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is yet to announce who is going to be leading the side in the upcoming Tata IPL 2022.

The Bengaluru franchise had earlier released a video called RCB Unbox and had even changed their DP on all their social media handles. The new logo on their social media handles is in black and gold, with an RCB Unbox written with a massive golden Lion rampant in gold outline.

While RCB did not say much regarding the new logo, on Instagram, posted a video about the same and captioned it, "RCB UNBOX, 12th March 2022, #ForOur12thMan. Watch this space for more".

Now, former RCB captain Virat Kohli has spoken about the same and said, "Renewed Energy. Excited for the IPL season. There's an important news..." - Virat Kohli has a message for all of you RCB fans!".

WATCH:

“Renewed Energy. Excited for the IPL season. There’s an important news...” - Virat Kohli has a message for all of you RCB fans!



Location: Museum Cross Road, Church Street, Bengaluru

Date: 12.03.2022

Time: 12pm to 8pm#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/o26eA2bOq3 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 10, 2022

Talking about the IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on March 6 announced that the IPL 2022 fixtures will commence from March 26.

A total of 70 matches will be played in the league phase followed by four playoff games. The total duration of the tournament will be 65 days and the matches will be played in Mumbai and Pune.

In the season opener, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RCB will be playing their first game against Punjab Kings during the Sunday doubleheader on March 27 in Navi Mumbai.