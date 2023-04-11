Search icon
Virat Kohli shares adorable poolside image with daughter Vamika after RCB's nail biting match against LSG

Virat Kohli is one of the most followed Indian on social media platforms and the image with his daughter Vamika is getting all the love from his massive fanbase.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Virat Kohli shares adorable poolside image with daughter Vamika after RCB's nail biting match against LSG
Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli has shared an adorable poolside image with his daughter Vamika on Twitter. The image from Virat Kohli comes after his team RCB faced defeat in their homeground against LSG in a nail-biting match of IPL 2023. Virat Kohli is one of the most followed Indians on social media platforms and the image is getting all the love from his massive fanbase. A few of the fans are calling it ‘The sweetest pic on the internet today’, while others are backing the cricketing star after his team faced a defeat after scoring 212 runs in Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. Although Virat’s team RCB was unable to secure the 2 crucial winning points, his innings of 61 runs on 44 balls was a delight to watch for cricket enthusiasts.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

 

Within a few minutes, the image of the father-daughter chilling by the pool duo got millions of likes. It also got comments from noted Indian celebrities such as Harbhajan Singh and Harshdeep Kaur.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have clarified that they do not wish to reveal the face of their daughter Vamika Kohli and thus the couple do not share images of their kid that often. Just like previous images of Vamika on Virat’s social media account, this one also does not show the kid’s face.

