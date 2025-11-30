Virat Kohli set to return to Test cricket? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia breaks silence

Speculation around Virat Kohli’s Test cricket return intensified after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia finally broke his silence. Addressing widespread rumours, Saikia offered a key update on Kohli’s Test availability, giving clarity to fans eager to see the star batter back in red-ball action.

Is Virat Kohli poised to make a comeback in Test cricket following India's disheartening whitewash against South Africa? After numerous rumors circulated on social media, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has responded, clarifying their stance on the matter.

For those who may not know, Kohli last participated in a Test match in January during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and announced his retirement from the format in May, alongside Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill stepped in as captain, taking over Kohli's number four position. India managed to secure a 2-2 draw in England during their first series after the legendary duo's departure from the longest format, and they also triumphed over the West Indies with a 2-0 victory at home in a two-match series. However, India's prospects in Test cricket have come under scrutiny after suffering a 2-0 defeat to the Proteas at home, marking their second home Test series loss in two years since Gautam Gambhir assumed leadership.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the rumors, firmly denying any approach made by the Indian cricket governing body towards Kohli.

“What’s being said about Virat Kohli is just a rumour. There has been no conversation with Kohli about this. Do not give weight to rumours. Nothing of that sort has happened," said Saikia to India Today.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen ignited a debate online by advocating for both Rohit and Kohli to return for the sake of Test cricket's future.

“I don’t always believe what I read in the media or on social media. But, if it’s half true that both Virat and Rohit are considering playing Test cricket again, then it needs to be taken very very seriously. The survival of Test cricket is a hot topic of conversation and if the biggest stars in the game are wanting to play it again, they must play!," said Pietersen on X.

In his 14-year Test career, which commenced with a debut against the West Indies in Kingston in 2011, Kohli accumulated 9230 runs across 123 matches, boasting an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. He stands as India's most successful Test captain, having led the team to victory in 40 out of 68 Tests.

Rohit's Test journey started in 2013, during which he played in 67 matches, scoring 4301 runs at an average of 40.6, featuring 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. His highest score was an impressive 212 runs. Following the Test retirements of Rohit and Kohli, Shubman Gill has been named the captain in this format, with Rishabh Pant taking on the role of vice-captain.

Regarding Kohli, he silenced his critics with an impressive innings of 135 runs off 120 balls in the first ODI against South Africa. In recent months, the 37-year-old's future has been a topic of speculation, but the former Indian captain once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the best in the format.

