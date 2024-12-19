Kohli has been frequently seen in London in recent years, and their son Akaay was born there on February 15 of this year.

Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, has stated that the famed cricketer, his wife Anushka Sharma, and their children Vamika and Akaay will soon relocate to London. While Sharma did not go into specifics, he did say that Kohli will leave India and settle in the United Kingdom, where he plans to spend his post-retirement years.

Kohli has been frequently seen in London in recent years, and their son Akaay was born there on February 15 of this year. The pair already owns a property in London, indicating that they intend to reside there permanently once their upcoming move is completed.

"Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket," Sharma told Dainik Jagran.

Kohli and his family have spent a substantial amount of time in London this year. Following the birth of his kid, Kohli returned to India after winning the T20 World Cup in June. Despite returning briefly for the ODI series against Sri Lanka in July, Kohli quickly took a flight back to the UK, where he stayed until August. Kohli returned to India and played in the home season, which included two Tests against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand. Unfortunately, India lost 0-3 to the Kiwis. Kohli and his family have since remained in India, where he has celebrated his birthday with loved ones.

Virat Kohli is currently competing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia; his next major task will be the Champions Trophy, the dates and locations of which are still to be determined. The time of his next visit to London is unknown, but it might be between the Champions Trophy and the start of the IPL 2025.

Despite his recent struggles in the last two Tests, Sharma expects Kohli to score significantly more runs. Following a brilliant century in Perth to open the five-Test series against Australia, Kohli has only managed to score 21 runs in the next three innings. Nonetheless, Sharma is confident that Kohli would produce exceptional performances in the next Boxing Day Test at the MCG and the New Year Test in Sydney. He is confident that Kohli's current form is not cause for concern.

"Virat Kohli is playing the best cricket of his career. He also scored a century against Australia in the first Test. I believe two more centuries will come from his bat in the next two matches. This is a player who has always enjoyed his game. When a player enjoys his game, he gives his best. Virat's form is not a matter of concern. This player knows how to bat in difficult situations and make the team win," he said.

Following Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement, focus has shifted to Virat Kohli and his other senior player Rohit Sharma, both of whom are in their late 30s. There has been much discussion over Kohli's future in the game, with many asking if he will still be playing by the time the next ODI World Cup arrives in 2027. However, Sharma has confidently stated that Kohli is far from retiring and will likely continue to play for at least another five years, possibly even representing India in the next World Cup in South Africa.

"Virat is still very fit and not too old to retire. I believe that Virat will play cricket for five more years. Virat will also be seen playing in the 2027 World Cup. The rapport between Virat and me is very good. I have known him well since Virat was not even 10 years old. I have been with him for more than 26 years. That is why I can say that Virat still has a lot of cricket left in him," said Sharma.

