Virat Kohli set to achieve major record in domestic cricket, needs just one run to become...

In the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, Virat Kohli is set to achieve a major List A record and enter the elite list of players including Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli is all set to make his return to domestic cricket with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is expected to play at least three games for Delhi. This will be Kohli's first time in 15 years since he played a domestic premier 50-over tournament. Apart from this, Kohli is also just one run away from scripting history and joining players like Sachin Tendulkar in the elite list. If Kohli manages to score one more run in the upcoming VHT, he would breach the 16,000-run mark in domestic cricket, making him the second player after Sachin in List A cricket to do so.

Most runs in List A cricket by Indian

Sachin Tendulkar - 21,999 runs in 538 innings

Virat Kohli - 15,999 runs in 329 innings

Rahul Dravid - 15,721 runs in 416 innings

Sourav Ganguly - 15,622 runs in 421 innings

Rohit Sharma - 13,758 runs in 338 innings

Notably, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in ODI cricket but not in List A Cricket. England legend Graham Gooch is the highest run-scorer in List A cricket with 22,211 runs. Not only Gooch but England's Graeme Hick has 22,059 runs to his name in List A cricket.

Meanwhile, Kohli is expected to feature in three matches, first against Andhra on December 24, second with Gujarat on December 26, and a match against Railways on January 6. He will earn Rs 60,000 for each match, and as he is expected to feature in three games in VHT 2025-26, Kohli will earn a total of Rs 1,80,000.