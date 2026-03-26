Virat Kohli sends strong IPL 2026 warning with explosive 19-ball 45; Dinesh Karthik makes bold prediction

Virat Kohli signalled his intent ahead of Indian Premier League 2026 with a blistering 45 off just 19 balls during a practice outing. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Dinesh Karthik believes the batting great could look even better this season.

As IPL 2026 approaches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batsman Virat Kohli is showcasing exceptional form. In RCB's second intra-squad match held in Bengaluru, Kohli made a quickfire 45 runs off just 19 balls. Team mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik has commended his performance and determination. Previously, in the first intra-squad match on Monday, Kohli also contributed 29 runs from 12 balls.

Following the match, RCB released a video on social media where Dinesh Karthik remarked, 'Today's game was good. Virat's class was evident from the start, he played some excellent shots. Virat's greatness is that he comes with a specific plan and intent every year. You have seen the level he has taken his batting to. I think this year he will try to do even better.'

ohli gearing up for another banger of a season.



DK talks about prep, intent, and the energy Virat’s bringing this season on @bigbasket_com presents RCB Bold Diaries. #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/NpToH0uOeq — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 25, 2026

The video also featured Virat Kohli bowling to his opening partner Phil Salt, who is currently facing challenges in T20 cricket. During the T20 World Cup 2026, Salt managed to score only 130 runs across 8 innings. In this context, Kohli, as a seasoned senior player, was seen motivating and supporting Salt.

Earlier, in the first intra-squad match on Monday, wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma scored an impressive 81 runs off 37 balls, while captain Rajat Patidar hit 74 runs from just 25 balls. Kohli had contributed 29 runs in that match as well. Venkatesh Iyer's team posted a total of 234/7 while batting first, but Krunal Pandya's team clinched victory by scoring 247 runs.

Kohli steps into the IPL unencumbered, leaving his recent Test challenges behind. With his focus solely on the T20 league he participates in, Kohli is ready to fully express his batting prowess. Aiming for the 2027 World Cup, the IPL may provide a significant preview of what lies ahead.

Since returning to competitive cricket after a six-month hiatus last year, Kohli has hardly put a foot wrong. He has amassed runs in ODIs for India and in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi. His performance in the last seven ODIs includes scores of 74*, 135, 102, 65*, 93, 23, and 124. With three centuries and only one score below 50, his achievements are impressive. Additionally, his innings of 131 and 77 against Andhra and Gujarat further bolster his run tally. For those who doubted his choice to step back from Test cricket, these statistics provide a persuasive response: 616. With a clear mind and focused approach, Kohli is making the most of his opportunities against the opposition.

The IPL 2026 season kicks off on March 28, with defending champions RCB set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at their home ground, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

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