In the high-octane Champions Trophy c lash between India and Pakistan, Virat Kohli created history and added one more record to his name.

Virat Kohli, popularly known as King Kohli, added another feather to his hat during the India vs Pakistan clash at the Dubai International Stadium. In the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy match, Kohli shattered the record of former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin for taking the most catches by a fielder in One Day International (ODI) format. With two more catches in the game, Kohkli surpassed Azharuddin's record of 156 catches in ODIs. Kohli achieved this milestone after he took the catch of Naseem Shah off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling in the death overs.

Check the list of Indian fielder with most catches in ODIs:

Virat Kohli - 158

Mohammad Azharuddin - 156

Sachin Tendulkar - 140

Rahul Dravid - 124

Suresh Raina - 102

Ind vs Pak CT2025 clash

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first against Team India. However, this decision did not turn out well for the Men in Green as they managed to put just 241 runs on board. Saud Shakeel was the only batter today, who scored a half-century in the game.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led Indian side outshined in the bowling faction and all the bowlers except for Mohammad Shami took wickets in the game. This is India and Pakistan's sixth encounter in the Champions Trophy's history. In the previous five games, Pakistan won on 3 occasions while India clinched the match two times.