DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first batter to achieve massive milestone in IPL

Virat Kohli (File Photo)

On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore's star player, Virat Kohli, made history by becoming the first batter to score 7000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli achieved this milestone during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, when he reached 12 runs.

Before the match against DC, Kohli's run tally in the IPL was 6988 in 233 matches, with an average of 36.61. However, in IPL 2023, Kohli has been in exceptional form, scoring 376 runs in just 9 matches.

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League, with a league-record of 973 runs in 2016, which still stands today. He has also scored 5 centuries and 46 half-centuries, with a best score of 113.

Top five run-scorers in the history of IPL:

Virat Kohli* - 7000 runs

Shikhar Dhawan - 6536 runs

David Warner - 6189 runs

Rohit Sharma - 6063 runs

Suresh Raina - 5528 runs

Despite having his worst IPL season in a decade in 2022, Kohli's fortunes turned around after his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup last year. He finished 2022 with a century against Bangladesh and began 2023 with two hundreds in a three-match ODI series at home against Sri Lanka.

In the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad, Kohli ended his Test century drought with a fine 186 against Australia.

Kohli's fine form continued in Royal Challengers Bangalore's season opener against Mumbai Indians at Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he top-scored for the hosts with a 49-ball 82 and added 148 with his opening partner and captain Faf du Plessis as they chased 172.

