Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Virat Kohli scores 1000 plus runs in a calendar year for the first time since 2019

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has crossed 1,000 runs in 2022 after two back-to-back years of not being able to touch the four-digit mark.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

Virat Kohli scores 1000 plus runs in a calendar year for the first time since 2019
Virat Kohli

Virat accomplished this landmark during his side's Group 2, Super 12 match against Netherlands of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground. In the match, Virat scored an unbeaten 62 off 44 balls. His knock consisted of three boundaries and two sixes.

READ: AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs England Super 12 Match 26, T20 World Cup 2022

This year, the batter has scored 1,024 runs in 28 matches across 31 innings at an average of 39.38. One century and nine half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 122*. 

He was not able to touch the 1000-run mark in years 2020 and 2021, during which he battled inconsistent form with the bat. In the year 2020, Virat scored 842 runs in 22 matches across 24 innings at an average of 36.60. Seven half-centuries came out of his bat, with the best score of 89. Next year saw some slight improvement in his statistics, with the batter scoring 964 runs in 24 matches across 30 innings at an average of 37.07. 

He managed 10 half-centuries during the year, with the best individual performance of 80*. But the four-digit mark could not be obtained by the batter, who used to touch it nearly every year for fun. Things looked really bad for this prolific batter this year too until he took a break after India's tour to England back in July. 

READ: 'Kuch nahi bdla, aj bhi...': Fans react after Yuzvendra Chahal recreates his iconic pose during IND-NED clash

Virat made his return to the national side during Asia Cup 2022 and has been in blistering form ever since. He was able to score his highly-anticipated 71st international ton after a gap of more than 1,000 days. He finished as the second-highest run scorer in the tournament, scoring 276 runs in five innings at an average of 92.00. 

One century, an unbeaten 122* and two half-centuries came out of his bat.In the next home series against Australia and South Africa, Kohli continued his solid run with two more half-centuries.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Top 5 most followed cricketers on Instagram
Skin problem: What are the 6 different types of acne?
Frustrated with uneasy stomach? Here are 5 food items to avoid acid reflux
Viral Photos of the Day: Navya Naveli steps out with Jaya Bachchan, John Abraham promotes Tara vs Bilal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
0,0,0,0,0,0,0,W,0,0,0,0: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls exceptional spell, equals Jasprit Bumrah’s maiden over record in T20Is
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.