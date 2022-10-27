Virat Kohli scores 1000 plus runs in a calendar year for the first time since 2019

Virat Kohli

Virat accomplished this landmark during his side's Group 2, Super 12 match against Netherlands of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground. In the match, Virat scored an unbeaten 62 off 44 balls. His knock consisted of three boundaries and two sixes.

This year, the batter has scored 1,024 runs in 28 matches across 31 innings at an average of 39.38. One century and nine half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 122*.

He was not able to touch the 1000-run mark in years 2020 and 2021, during which he battled inconsistent form with the bat. In the year 2020, Virat scored 842 runs in 22 matches across 24 innings at an average of 36.60. Seven half-centuries came out of his bat, with the best score of 89. Next year saw some slight improvement in his statistics, with the batter scoring 964 runs in 24 matches across 30 innings at an average of 37.07.

He managed 10 half-centuries during the year, with the best individual performance of 80*. But the four-digit mark could not be obtained by the batter, who used to touch it nearly every year for fun. Things looked really bad for this prolific batter this year too until he took a break after India's tour to England back in July.

Virat made his return to the national side during Asia Cup 2022 and has been in blistering form ever since. He was able to score his highly-anticipated 71st international ton after a gap of more than 1,000 days. He finished as the second-highest run scorer in the tournament, scoring 276 runs in five innings at an average of 92.00.

One century, an unbeaten 122* and two half-centuries came out of his bat.In the next home series against Australia and South Africa, Kohli continued his solid run with two more half-centuries.