Virat Kohli reveals he battled depression, felt like 'loneliest guy in the world'

India captain Virat Kohli revealed that he battled depression during the England tour in 2014. The captain said he felt like the "loneliest guy in the world" after repeated failures with the bat.

During a conversation with former England player Mark Nicholas on his "Not Just Cricket" podcast, Kohli said that he went through a tough phase.

"Yes, I did," he responded when asked if he had suffered from depression at the time. "It's not a great feeling to wake up knowing that you won't be able to score runs and I think all batsmen have felt that at some stage that you are not in control of anything at all," he recalled.

The batsman's tour of England in 2014 saw him score 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0,7, 6 and 20 in five Tests, averaging 13.40 in his 10 innings.

"You just don't understand how to get over it. That was a phase when I literally couldn't do anything to overturn things...I felt like I was the loneliest guy in the world," he said of the England tour.

Kohli stated that despite having supportive people in his life, he felt alone and he did need professional help.

"Personally, for me, that was a revelation that you could feel that lonely even though you a part of a big group. I won't say I didn't have people who I could speak to but not having a professional to speak to who could understand what I am going through completely, I think is a huge factor," Kohli explained.

"I think I would like to see it change."

Talking about mental health issues, Kohli stated that it cannot be overlooked as they can destroy a person's career.

"Someone whom you can go to at any stage, have a conversation around and say 'Listen this is what I am feeling, I am finding it hard to even go to sleep, I feel like I don't want to wake up in the morning. I have no confidence in myself, what do I do?'" Kohli said.

"Lot of people suffer from that feeling for longer periods of time, it carries on for months, it carries on for a whole cricket season, people are not able to get out of it.

"I strongly feel the need for professional help there to be very honest," he added.

Considered to be one of the best batsmen in modern cricket, Kohli is currently in Ahmedabad and preparing for third pink-ball Test which is taking place from February 24 against England. The two teams have won a game each and will be keeping the World Test Championship in mind.