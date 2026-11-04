Virat Kohli's watch hunt with Shubman Gill ends on a happy note, video goes viral

During the first ODI match against New Zealand in Auckland, Virat Kohli was spotted searching for the missing part of his watch alongside skipper Shubman Gill when India was chasing a target of 186.

Virat Kohli returned to action today and what a comeback it was as the star batter scored 74 off just 51 balls in the 186-run chase against New Zealand in the first ODI game in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4. During the innings, Kohli had a brief but interesting moment where he was seen searching for a missing part of his wristwatch. Several videos and pictures of the moment are all over social media, featuring Kohli looking for the missing part alongside skipper Shubman Gill.

Virat Kohli searches for missing part of wristwatch

The incident took place during the 18th over, when Jacob Duffy bowled a bouncer to Kohli, which hit his wristwatch and it flew into the air behind the stumps. Later, Kohli and Gill were seen looking for a missing pin of the watch before the on-field umpire eventually found it and gave it to the star batter.

Soon after the umpire handed over the watch pin to Kohli, the batter was all smiles, and even the crowd cheered loudly. He then put it in his pocket.

Take a look

Virat Kohli is searching for his pin of his watch https://t.co/it8eY7Wxkm — BackToLobby (@_backtolobby) November 4, 2026

Kohli got back his watch pin, look at the reaction of crowd https://t.co/5N0QQNMRSx — catrick (@269signingoff) November 4, 2026

At that time, Kohli was playing at 65 and needed 34 more runs to win the game as per the DLS method.

Deets about IND vs NZ, 1st ODI at Auckland

Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the Toss and chose to field first against the Blackcaps. Batting first, the Kiwis struggled throughout their innings and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. For the hosts, Tim Seifert scored the highest with 38 off 43 balls and pacer Blair Tickner scored the second-highest of the innings with 34 off 23 balls.

Chasing 186, India lost Rohit Sharma on a 6-ball duck, but Virat Kohli and Gill's partnership of 113 runs brought Team India to a comfortable position in the game. Due to heavy showers during the second innings, the target was reduced to 143 off 32 overs, which the Men in Blue chased down in the 23rd over to win the match by 5 wickets and 56 balls to spare.