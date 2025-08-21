The Asia Cup holds a special significance for Kohli, as it was the tournament where he achieved his highest ODI score of 183 against Pakistan in 2012. Kohli has participated in both editions of the Asia Cup that were held in the T20I format, contributing to India's victory in 2016.

Virat Kohli's time in international cricket includes many great moments, but his single T20 International century, scored during the Asia Cup, is especially remarkable. This happened at the 2022 Asia Cup, where Kohli hit an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan. In that innings, Kohli, facing just 61 balls, combined shots with powerful hits, making 12 fours and six sixes. His batting was a big part of India’s 101-run win over Afghanistan. This remains Kohli’s only T20I hundred in his international career.

Despite his great success in all forms of cricket—with over 27,000 international runs, more than 80 centuries, and an average of over 50—this century is still a special moment in Kohli’s T20 record. The Asia Cup has been a place where Kohli has shown his skills, like when he played well in India’s 2016 Asia Cup win in the T20I format, and when he scored his highest ODI score of 183 against Pakistan in 2012.

The milestone we'd all been waiting for and here it is!



71st International Century for @imVkohli #AsiaCup2022 #INDvAFG

Right now, people are wondering and excited about what Kohli will do in cricket next. He stopped playing Test cricket earlier in 2025 and is playing fewer T20Is. Yet, Kohli is still giving his attention to limited-overs formats, where his experience and skill are very important. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently said who would be in the Asia Cup 2025 squad. It includes both young and experienced players, but Kohli is not one of them, suggesting that India’s team leadership and batting order are changing.

As India prepares to host the Asia Cup in 2025, fans remember Virat Kohli's past Asia Cup performances, showing his ability to perform under pressure during key contests. Even with team changes, he continues to mentor and advise rising players. Kohli's presence ensures he will continue to have a positive influence on Indian cricket for years to come, solidifying his status as a legend of the game.

