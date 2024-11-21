IND vs AUS: A look at Virat Kohli’s stats and records in Australia ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth.

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to kick off with the first Test match in Perth on Friday, November 22. Leading up to the event, all eyes have been on star Indian batsman Virat Kohli. Kohli, who has a stellar record on Australian soil, is expected to shine once again as he returns to his favorite cricketing destination.

Despite facing some challenges on the field recently, Kohli's exceptional talent and determination are likely to see him return to top form during the series. In 2024, Kohli has scored approximately 250 runs in Tests. As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the showdown between India and Australia, all eyes will be on Kohli as he looks to make his mark once again on the international stage.

Test record in Australia

Virat Kohli has participated in a total of 13 Test matches in Australia, amassing an impressive 1352 runs in 25 Test innings. With a remarkable average of 54.08, he has achieved 6 centuries and 4 half-centuries on Australian soil, solidifying his record as nothing short of formidable.

Test record in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

In the realm of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli has established an impressive record, amassing a total of 1979 runs in 24 matches and 42 innings. With an average exceeding 48, Kohli has notched up 8 centuries and five half-centuries in this prestigious event, securing the 7th spot on the list of highest run-scorers, with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar leading the pack.

In Test matches against the Australian team, Kohli has showcased his prowess by accumulating 2042 runs, including 8 centuries and 5 half-centuries. With a highest score of 186 and an average of approximately 48 against the Aussies, Kohli's performance speaks volumes about his skill and determination. It is evident that he is poised for a remarkable comeback in Australia.

Bumrah's faith in Virat Kohli

During the pre-match press conference, stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah expressed confidence in Kohli's form following a period of relative drought. Bumrah emphasized that the veteran batter is in prime condition and fully prepared to take on the Australian team.

“I don’t need to give any input. He is the utmost professional we have in our team. I made my debut under him. One series can go up and down, but the confidence he has at this moment, I have no doubts. The signs are ominous, I don't want to jinx it by saying anything else, but he looks in very good shape,” Bumrah said

