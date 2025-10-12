Virat Kohli's 'SHOCKING' RCB step leaves fans wondering: Is IPL retirement near?

The 36-year-old cricketer is yet to announce his participation or non-participation in the IPL. His decision to reject the contract renewal, however, has been suspicious and has raised suspicions on whether he intends to retire.

In a surprising turn of events, reports indicate that renowned Indian cricketer Virat Kohli may contemplate taking a hiatus from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sources reveal that Kohli has turned down the renewal of his contract with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the team he has been with since the league's inception in 2008.

Kohli's tenure with RCB has been marked by numerous unforgettable performances and a strong fan following. His leadership qualities and exceptional batting skills have played a crucial role in the team's journey over the years, and his potential absence would undoubtedly leave a significant void. Beyond the pitch, Kohli has inspired young cricketers and fostered a professional environment within the franchise.

As reported by RevSportz journalist Rohit Juglan, Kohli was expected to assess his contract prior to the upcoming season, but recent reports indicate he has opted not to pursue it, casting uncertainty over his future in the IPL.

"Last time before the mega-auction, I got the lead that before the start of the next season of the IPL (that is in 2026), Virat Kohli would have to renew a contract in association with a brand. But the news is, he has not renewed his contract. Now the speculation is that Virat wants the RCB franchise to plan their way ahead without using his face," Zee News quoted Rohit Juglan as saying.

Cricket analysts suggest that Kohli's potential departure could usher in a transition period for RCB, prompting the franchise to reassess its strategy and leadership ahead of future seasons.

Currently, neither Kohli nor RCB has issued any formal statement on the matter. Fans and cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting further updates, hoping for clarity on Kohli's future in the IPL, as the cricketing community braces for the possible end of one of the league's most iconic eras.

Also read| IND vs WI: Shubman Gill’s maiden home Test ton fuels India’s dominance in Delhi; takes him past Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in WTC run charts