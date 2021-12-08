‘Is she Vamika?’: Virat Kohli's selfie with a baby goes VIRAL, fans begin speculations

Since the birth of baby Vamika, cricketer Virat Kohli and wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have consciously kept their daughter's identity under the wraps.

While the couple has decided not to expose Vamika to social media before she herself has an understanding of what the platform is, fans have been speculating how the baby girl is looking.

The couple is doing everything in their power to hide the baby's identity, some netizens are sharing pictures of Kohli with a baby girl saying it is Vamika. The photo apparently is an old selfie with a baby girl which has gone viral on the internet

However, contrary to the belief, the baby is NOT Vamika in the viral pic and the child in the Kohli's arms is Harbhajan Singh and Getta Basra's daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.

As far as cricket is concerned, the date of January 11 is very special for the Team India captain Virat Kohli as on this date next year, not only will Vamika turn one, the Indian skipper would in all likelihood also play his 100th Test at Newlands in Cape Town.

Talking about the tour, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday had announced that the tour will go ahead as planned but the team's departure will be postponed by a week.

Also, the T20Is will no longer be a part of the schedule due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases due to the emergence of the Omicron variant in South Africa.

Initially, the Men in Blue were originally set to leave on December 9, however, the travel plans have changed, which means that the Tests will now start on December 26 instead of December 17.

India's tour of South Africa 2021-22 schedule:

1st Test (December 26-30): Centurion

2nd Test (January 03-07): Johannesburg

3rd Test (January 11-15): Cape Town

1st ODI (January 19): Paarl

2nd ODI (January 21): Paarl

3rd ODI (January 23): Cape Town