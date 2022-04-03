Virat Kohli's 'seasonal selfie' with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Siraj goes VIRAL

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

HomeCricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli's 'seasonal selfie' with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Siraj goes VIRAL

The new RCB skipper has made a mark with the bat and even saw his team win the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

article-main
Latest News

Karen Noronha

Updated: Apr 03, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw all teams get shuffled and new players bond with each other. When talking about Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), one can surely not forget the bond between AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, however, with the former retiring from the game as a whole, the 15th edition saw RCB play without Mr. 360.

However, Kohli found a new accomplice in the former of another South African Faf du Plessis. The new RCB skipper has made a mark with the bat and even saw his team win the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

READ | As RCB fans witness Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis bromance, 'miss you AB de Villiers' trends on Twitter

As RCB prepare for their third outing, ex-skipper Kohli won the hearts of fans after he posted a heartwarming selfie with the captain and pacer Mohammed Siraj. Taking to his Instagram story, Kohli posted the photo and captioned it, "Seasonal selfie 1"

Have a look:

RCB will be next seen in action against current table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Sanju Samson-led RR had won both their games so far as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) by 61 runs and 23 runs respectively.

As for RCB, they have had a mixed start to the season after losing their opening game to Punjab Kings (PBKS) but registering their first win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

RCB will be also looking to win their elusive first-ever title in 2022. They have reached the final three times (2009, 2011, and 2016) but never lifted the trophy.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana violence: Fresh violence erupts in Gurugram, other regions, shops set ablaze by mobs in Sector 66

Krafton to introduce Indian faction in 'Road To Valor: Empires'

Railway cop shooting spree: Officials say motive unclear, read details of FIR against RPF constable Chetan Singh

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore, leaves Mukesh Ambani’s other key firms behind

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE