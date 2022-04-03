Virat Kohli's 'seasonal selfie' with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Siraj goes VIRAL

The new RCB skipper has made a mark with the bat and even saw his team win the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw all teams get shuffled and new players bond with each other. When talking about Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), one can surely not forget the bond between AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, however, with the former retiring from the game as a whole, the 15th edition saw RCB play without Mr. 360.

However, Kohli found a new accomplice in the former of another South African Faf du Plessis. The new RCB skipper has made a mark with the bat and even saw his team win the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

As RCB prepare for their third outing, ex-skipper Kohli won the hearts of fans after he posted a heartwarming selfie with the captain and pacer Mohammed Siraj. Taking to his Instagram story, Kohli posted the photo and captioned it, "Seasonal selfie 1"

Have a look:

RCB will be next seen in action against current table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Sanju Samson-led RR had won both their games so far as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) by 61 runs and 23 runs respectively.

As for RCB, they have had a mixed start to the season after losing their opening game to Punjab Kings (PBKS) but registering their first win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

RCB will be also looking to win their elusive first-ever title in 2022. They have reached the final three times (2009, 2011, and 2016) but never lifted the trophy.