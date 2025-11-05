Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo initiates sale process ahead of IPL 2026

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership change as Diageo begins sale process ahead of IPL 2026. The beverage major plans to complete the transition before the next IPL season. Full details on RCB’s sale, timeline, and potential new ownership.

It is now official: the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise is up for sale. According to the announcement from the IPL team, Diageo, which owns both IPL and WPL teams, has already begun the sale process and is optimistic about finalizing the deal by March 31, 2026.

The announcement regarding the sale of the team comes directly from Diageo. In a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday (November 5), the UK-based company referred to it as a 'Strategic Review of the Investment in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL),' which is a fully owned subsidiary of United Spirits Ltd, Diageo's Indian arm.

In its statement, the company noted, "USL is commencing a strategic review of its investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, RCSPL. The business of RCSPL includes the ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise, which competes in the men's Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket tournaments organized annually by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The announcement further emphasized a key detail, stating, "The process is anticipated to be completed by March 31, 2026."

A potential sale of RCB stakes could establish a new standard for valuations within the IPL, where team stakes are increasingly regarded as prestigious assets. The cricket league has transformed into a massive entertainment and advertising powerhouse, competing with giants like the National Football League and the English Premier League.

Royal Challengers Sports has been described as a "valuable and strategic asset" for United Spirits; however, according to CEO Praveen Someshwar, it is not central to the company’s alcoholic beverage business, as stated in the filing. This decision highlights Diageo’s strategy to refine its portfolio in India and concentrate on long-term value creation, he added.

Diageo has engaged in talks with potential advisers regarding the possibility of selling RCB stakes at a valuation that could reach $2 billion, as reported by Bloomberg News in June. In October, Adar Poonawalla—owner of the Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the country—fueled speculation by tweeting that "at the right valuation, @RCBTweets is a great team."

The review of its RCB unit by United Spirits coincides with India’s health ministry intensifying efforts to limit the promotion of alcohol and tobacco brands in sports.

As one of the original teams in the IPL, RCB was previously owned by Vijay Mallya, whose Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. collapsed in 2012 after failing to meet its financial obligations. Diageo ultimately acquired the team following its purchase of Mallya’s United Spirits.

