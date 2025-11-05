FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump has turned the US into 'Pakistan'

Video of Canadian man attacking Indian at Toronto restaurant goes viral, netizens express anger

Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs..., know all about his honey-making business

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo initiates sale process ahead of IPL 2026

Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in victory speech as New York's first Indian-American Muslim mayor: 'It sounded like...'

'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, she kept forgiving him but..., says detective; Redditors think it's Akshay Kumar

Bihar Election 2025: Check Phase 1 constituencies list, voting schedule, other key details

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Queensland weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in Carrara Oval? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more

Elon Musk’s Starlink enters India, signs first deal with this Indian state, not Karnataka, UP

Should India test Hydrogen bomb or wait for Pakistan? Debate begins as Trump triggers nuclear race

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs..., know all about his honey-making business

Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs...,

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo initiates sale process ahead of IPL 2026

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo init

Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in victory speech as New York's first Indian-American Muslim mayor: 'It sounded like...'

Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in his victory speech

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo initiates sale process ahead of IPL 2026

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership change as Diageo begins sale process ahead of IPL 2026. The beverage major plans to complete the transition before the next IPL season. Full details on RCB’s sale, timeline, and potential new ownership.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 10:16 PM IST

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo initiates sale process ahead of IPL 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It is now official: the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise is up for sale. According to the announcement from the IPL team, Diageo, which owns both IPL and WPL teams, has already begun the sale process and is optimistic about finalizing the deal by March 31, 2026.

The announcement regarding the sale of the team comes directly from Diageo. In a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday (November 5), the UK-based company referred to it as a 'Strategic Review of the Investment in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL),' which is a fully owned subsidiary of United Spirits Ltd, Diageo's Indian arm.

In its statement, the company noted, "USL is commencing a strategic review of its investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, RCSPL. The business of RCSPL includes the ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise, which competes in the men's Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket tournaments organized annually by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The announcement further emphasized a key detail, stating, "The process is anticipated to be completed by March 31, 2026."

A potential sale of RCB stakes could establish a new standard for valuations within the IPL, where team stakes are increasingly regarded as prestigious assets. The cricket league has transformed into a massive entertainment and advertising powerhouse, competing with giants like the National Football League and the English Premier League.

Royal Challengers Sports has been described as a "valuable and strategic asset" for United Spirits; however, according to CEO Praveen Someshwar, it is not central to the company’s alcoholic beverage business, as stated in the filing. This decision highlights Diageo’s strategy to refine its portfolio in India and concentrate on long-term value creation, he added.

Diageo has engaged in talks with potential advisers regarding the possibility of selling RCB stakes at a valuation that could reach $2 billion, as reported by Bloomberg News in June. In October, Adar Poonawalla—owner of the Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the country—fueled speculation by tweeting that "at the right valuation, @RCBTweets is a great team."

The review of its RCB unit by United Spirits coincides with India’s health ministry intensifying efforts to limit the promotion of alcohol and tobacco brands in sports.

As one of the original teams in the IPL, RCB was previously owned by Vijay Mallya, whose Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. collapsed in 2012 after failing to meet its financial obligations. Diageo ultimately acquired the team following its purchase of Mallya’s United Spirits.

Also read| RCB Sale: Who is Diageo India CEO Praveen Someshwar? Know why his company wants to sell Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs..., know all about his honey-making business
Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs...,
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo initiates sale process ahead of IPL 2026
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo init
Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in victory speech as New York's first Indian-American Muslim mayor: 'It sounded like...'
Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in his victory speech
'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, she kept forgiving him but..., says detective; Redditors think it's Akshay Kumar
'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, says detective
Bihar Election 2025: Check Phase 1 constituencies list, voting schedule, other key details
Bihar Election 2025: Check Phase 1 constituencies list, voting schedule, other k
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE