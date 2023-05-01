Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction during RCB vs LSG IPL match goes viral, fans compare with Gautam Gambhir (Photo: Twitter)

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is chasing a 126 runs score set by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). LSG couldn't have a great start as it lost 5 wickets in 8 overs. But what caught the attention of the fans was the reaction of Virat Kohli after he caught Krunal Pandya's catch.

After taking the LSG player's catch, Kholi's gesture of asking fans in Lucknow stadium to keep quiet by putting a finger on his mouth has gone viral. In the last IPL match between RCB and LSG at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 10 April, KL Rahul-led LSG defeated RCB in a thrilling match. After this, Lucknow's mentor Gautam Gambhir, looking at the fans of Bangalore, asked them to keep quiet by putting a finger on their mouth went viral.

Now both these teams came face to face again on Monday. Kohli did the same gesture. Fans are also reacting to the reaction, saying "Every action has an equal and opposite reaction ft. Virat Kohli". Check out the video here:

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir,

With love PL2023 pic.twitter.com/ixxgewZAtq — Farzi creator (@FarziCreator) May 1, 2023

Every action has an equal and opposite reaction ft. Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/En2pwZvUuN — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 1, 2023

Kohli gave it back to gambhir

What a man pic.twitter.com/RXuQb51Jdc — M. (@IconicKohIi) May 1, 2023

Kohli We Love To Se



1. Definitely Giving Back To Gambhirpic.twitter.com/DEyXSTfbkk — RCBReleaseKohli (@murdockwa) May 1, 2023

Virat Kohli Owning Gautam Gambhir, Never Ending Story pic.twitter.com/ypLaKw4muS — Pulkit(@pulkit5Dx) May 1, 2023

A dominant performance by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowlers, particularly spinners Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi, helped them to contain Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a below-par 126/9 in their IPL match at Lucknow on Monday. Electing to bat first, RCB was off to a slow start.

Though openers Virat Kohli and skipper Faf Du Plessis did not lose their wickets, they struggled against spinners Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi in the powerplay and could not unleash the big hits that had become a staple of their starts this season.