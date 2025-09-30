Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Virat Kohli's RCB up for sale? Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi fuels rumours, predicts sky-high valuation

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the IPL team most associated with Virat Kohli, is reportedly up for sale after their historic maiden IPL title win in 2025, with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi fueling the sale rumours.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 04:59 PM IST

Virat Kohli's RCB up for sale? Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi fuels rumours, predicts sky-high valuation
One of the most renowned teams in the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), is allegedly about to undergo a big ownership transition. Just months after RCB won their historic first IPL title earlier this year, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi sparked a massive buzz that the team's owners will probably take the franchise off their balance sheet and sell it.

A possible business development that could change the IPL scene currently coincides with RCB's first IPL title victory, which was highly welcomed by cricket professionals and fans alike.

"There have been a lot of rumours about the sale of an @iplt20 franchise, specifically @royalchallengers.bengaluru. In the past, offers were denied, but it seems the owners have finally decided to take it off their balance sheet and sell it." Lalit Modi wrote on X.

"Having won the IPL last season, with a strong fan base, an excellent team and a great management structure, it could be the only franchise available as a whole. I am sure one of the big global funds or a sovereign fund would be eager to include them in their investment strategy. There can be no better investment opportunity than this. Good luck to whoever secures it. It will definitely set a new record valuation and reinforce that the IPL is not only the fastest-growing global sporting league, but also the most valuable. The new price set by #RCB will become the floor price for all teams."

A June article reported that Diageo Plc, the parent company of RCB via United Spirits Ltd., has initiated preliminary discussions with advisors to explore various exit strategies, including a full sale. In a podcast last month, Lalit Modi represented former Australia captain Michael Clarke, asserting that RCB would be unwise to sell for less than USD 2 billion if it opts for a sale. He forecasted that the valuation could reach USD 2.5 billion if the sale occurs next year.

With a substantial social media presence and Virat Kohli as the team's ambassador, RCB stands out as one of the most marketable franchises. From Vijay Mallya's initial ownership to Diageo's takeover, the team has been characterized by its star players and strong branding. However, the team had not secured a championship until this year. Their first title has only heightened the team's attractiveness to potential investors.

The prospective sale gains further importance due to the IPL's status as a significant commercial and sporting entity. Observers liken the league to prominent competitions such as the English Premier League (EPL) in the UK and the National Football League (NFL) in the US. A high-value transaction involving RCB could establish a new benchmark for IPL franchise valuations.

