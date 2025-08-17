'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Virat Kohli's RCB teammate banned from participating in UP T20 League due to..., he is...

The RCB star could potentially face arrest, with his next court hearing scheduled for August 22. Check here to know more about this RCB player and why he is banned.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 08:48 AM IST

Virat Kohli's RCB teammate banned from participating in UP T20 League due to..., he is...

    Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) teammate and star pacer Yash Dayal has reportedly been banned from participating in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. This decision came after controversies surrounding the player came into the light which included allegations of sexual harassment and rape charges in Ghaziabad and Jaipur. The UP T20 League is set to take place from today, August 17, 2025.

    What is the exact matter?

    Dayal is facing charges of sexual exploitation in Ghaziabad, with allegations of promises of marriage, and has been granted protection from arrest by the Allahabad High Court. However, the Jaipur High Court has denied him protection due to the involvement of a minor. The RCB star could potentially face arrest, with his next court hearing scheduled for August 22.

    Yash Dayal's participation in UP T20 League

    Having been acquired for Rs 7 lakh, the 27-year-old was slated to participate for the Gorakhpur Lions in the UP T20 League. Recently recognised as one of the nation's premier pacers, particularly after his contribution to RCB's IPL 2025 title win, Dayal's absence will be felt.

    In the Jaipur case, the complainant, a minor, has alleged that the player repeatedly raped her over a span of two years. Furthermore, she claims he employed emotional manipulation, promising her a cricketing career. Their initial contact occurred during an IPL match in Jaipur when she was a minor, just 17 years of age.

    Yash Dayal's alleged sexual harassment case

    It is alleged that Dayal invited her to a hotel under the guise of offering cricket advice, where the initial sexual assault occurred. According to the victim, this pattern continued for two years.

    In relation to the Jaipur case, station officer Anil Jaiman informed PTI, "An FIR has been filed against Yash Dayal for rape under pertinent sections of the POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences] Act and the BNS [Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita]."

    Yash Dayal's IPL carrer

    Yash Dayal, who has played for Gujarat Titans and RCB in the IPL, has a record of 41 dismissals in 43 matches. He was part of the Gujarat Titans team that won the IPL title in 2022, during which he took 11 wickets in nine matches. In 2023, he was involved in a notable incident where Rinku Singh of KKR hit him for five sixes in a single over.

    In the 2024 IPL auction, Dayal was picked up by RCB, where he claimed 15 wickets in the season. RCB retained him for the IPL 2025 mega auction. This year, he contributed 13 dismissals in 15 matches.

