IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli's 'purrfect' practice session gets interrupted by cool visitor

Soon after the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the Middle East, Virat Kohli stepped down from the captaincy duties of the limited-overs game. He was also not part of the T20I series against New Zealand at home which India clean swept 3-0. However, he will be making his return to the Test side - the second clash in Mumbai - starting on December 3.

While the batter got the required rest needed after a hectic period of continuous games, the 'King' is back in action and has begun his practice session at The Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai.

Surely many would love to have an interaction with the Test skipper, however, only one visitor grabbed his attention and even got a chance to sit on his lap.

Sharing photos on Twitter, Virat Kohli captioned his post, "A quick hello from a cool cat at practice."

A quick hello from a cool cat at practice pic.twitter.com/0qeW9biUqo — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 23, 2021

As far as cricket is concerned, Kohli captained India for the final time in the World Cup. He had announced his decision of giving up captaincy before the start of the ICC tournament.

The tournament also marked the end of head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar.

India, had a terrible outing at the World Cup as their campaign ended in the Super 12 stage itself. They finished third in Group 2 behind toppers Pakistan and New Zealand.

The T20I team will now be led by Rohit Sharma and under the guidance of coach Rahul Dravid, whose full-captaincy era got off to a brilliant start with a series win over New Zealand.

The focus now shifts to the Tests matches where India will be captained by Ajinkya Rahane in the first Test in Kohli's absence.