Virat Kohli's opinion wasn't sought while selecting Indian's Head Coach: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev confirmed during his press conference that he and his committee did not consult Indian skipper Virat Kohli before making the final decision on who would be India's head coach for the coming years.

The Kapil led CAC committee officially announced the decisions of retaining current coach Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India on Friday.

The former World Cup winner when asked about consulting Kohli before making the decision he said, "We didn't consult Virat Kohli, else we would have asked the entire team. We did not ask anyone."

"We already decided. The system was very simple. After the meeting of four-five-six hours, all three of hours had our own marking. Neither of us consulted each other. We all unanimously decided after doing all the accounts and number. No 3 Moody. No 2 Mike. No 1 is Ravi Shastri, which you all were expecting!," he added.

Previously, Kohli voiced his opinion and backed Shastri to continue as the Team India head coah.

"Well, the CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee headed by Kapil Dev) has not contacted me on this. But all of us share a great camaraderie with Ravi bhai and would definitely be very happy (to have him around)," Kohli told reporters when asked for his opinion on the appointment of chief coach on July 29, 2019.

The official announcement of the coach's name was made during a grand press conference at 6 PM at the Trident hotel.