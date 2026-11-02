Virat Kohli's ODI dominance against New Zealand: Why the Black Caps should be worried

Virat Kohli has built an impressive ODI record against New Zealand over the years. With another series against the Black Caps approaching, the star batter will once again be a key player to watch as his numbers highlight the challenge awaiting New Zealand's bowling attack.

It’s almost time—India and New Zealand square off in a five-match ODI series starting November 4. Shubman Gill leads the Men in Blue but all eyes will be on two familiar faces: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both are back in the international spotlight and both are determined to prove they belong in the squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, now just 11 months away.

Kohli factor: Why New Zealand are on alert

If there’s one player New Zealand fear, it’s Virat Kohli. He’s been giving the Black Caps headaches since 2010 in ODIs. Now, at nearly 38, that doesn’t seem to be changing. Kohli’s presence in the middle isn’t just about numbers—his wicket is pure gold. He sets the tone, fuels the chase and rarely gives the opposition anything easy. For years, fans and experts have called him the best ODI batter in the world. It’s hard to argue.

The numbers don’t lie

You can’t ignore what Kohli has done to New Zealand’s bowlers. In 36 ODIs against them he’s piled up 1,897 runs at an average of 57.48. He’s gone unbeaten three times, hits at a strike rate just under 97, and boasts seven hundreds and ten fifties—including a top score of 154*—against the Black Caps. Whether he’s sending balls to the boundary or dashing between the wickets, he always finds a way to put pressure on the fielders. His consistency over so many years is simply elite.

The momentum keeps building

Kohli comes into this series with strong form behind him. He carried his fine touch from 2025 straight into 2026 scoring 552 runs in nine innings with an average of 69 so far this year. He already has two centuries, three fifties and a highest score of 139*. Heading toward the World Cup, New Zealand’s bowlers will see him as the ultimate test.

A wicket worth everything

There’s no doubt: Kohli will be the one New Zealand’s bowlers try to target early. Taking his wicket can set the tone for the whole game. If they miss their chance, containment becomes the next best option. Any mistake—a dropped catch, a lost run-out—can come back to haunt them. Because once Kohli gets an extra life, he usually makes the opposition pay. And with the World Cup on the horizon, every team knows how costly that can be.