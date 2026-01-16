Virat Kohli's No.1 ODI batter record corrected by ICC after fans expose major statistical blunder

The ICC has corrected Virat Kohli’s No.1 ODI batter statistic after fans highlighted a major error in the published data. The apex body was forced to tweak the numbers following widespread backlash on social media, triggering debate over data accuracy, credibility in official cricket records.

The ICC faced some scrutiny this week after an error in their ODI rankings, but they acted swiftly to correct it. On January 14, when the new rankings were released, Virat Kohli was named the number-one ODI batsman. However, the ICC initially reported that Kohli had spent only 825 days at the top, significantly underestimating his tenure. After fans and observers pointed out the discrepancy, the ICC clarified that Kohli had actually been the world’s leading ODI batsman for 1,547 days.

This correction moved Kohli to third place on the all-time list for most days ranked as the top ODI batsman. Only West Indies greats Sir Viv Richards (2,306 days) and Brian Lara (2,079 days) have spent longer at number one.

The incorrect information was first shared on the ICC’s social media platforms, but once the mistake was identified, the organization updated the records. The adjustment saw Kohli leap from tenth to third on the historical list.

Kohli reclaimed the number-one spot following a strong performance, scoring 93 runs in the opening ODI against New Zealand, which elevated his rating to 785 points. This marks the first time since July 2021 that Kohli is ranked as the world’s top ODI batsman, and it is the eleventh time in his career he has reached this milestone. Prior to this, he was ranked second, just behind Rohit Sharma.

This is not the first time the ICC has encountered issues with its rankings. On January 18, 2022, India was briefly listed as the number-one Test team on the ICC website, only to return to second place after two and a half hours when Australia reclaimed the top spot. A similar incident occurred in February 2022, when India was listed as number one in the Test rankings for six hours before the error was rectified.

Additionally, in August 2025, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were inexplicably removed from the ICC rankings for about four hours before the issue was resolved.

While these incidents highlight occasional lapses in the ICC’s ranking system, the organization has demonstrated a commitment to correcting errors and maintaining transparency.

Also read| Sri Lanka or India? ICC to reveal final schedule for Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches after BCB meeting