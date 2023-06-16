Search icon
Virat Kohli's net worth is over Rs 1,000 crore, check details of his earnings, advertisement fee and investments

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:47 PM IST

Virat Kohli

Indian star batsman Virat Kohli may be a former captain now, but his popularity in the market has not diminished at all. Among cricketers, Virat Kohli has the highest net worth in international cricket today.

As an "A+" grade under the BCCI contract, Virat Kohli gets Rs 7 crore annually. Apart from this, the fee per Test match is Rs 15 lakh, ODI is Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh per T20 match. Apart from this, Virat Kohli charges Rs 15 crore annually from RCB, the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat Kohli has invested in seven start-ups which include Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL, and Sports Convo, among others. This investment of Virat Kohli is also in crores.

Virat Kohli charges the highest brand fees in the world of Bollywood and sports today. Virat Kohli charges a fee of Rs 7.50 to 10 crores annually for shooting per advertisement. This fee is per day, reportedly. If the shooting stretches till the next day, then the fees increase in the same proportion.

Virat Kohli currently has a total of 26 brands. It also has big names like Vivo, Blue Star, Luxor, HSBC, Uber, Thoothsee, Star Sports, MRF, and Cynthol, among others. This means that he earns around and at least Rs 175 crores in a year only from advertisements.

As for his social media, in Asia, Virat Kohli has no match. Virat Kohli charges Rs 8.9 crores per post from Instagram and Rs 2.5 crores per post from Twitter.

Virat Kohli himself owns five start-ups. This includes the One8 Commune restaurant launched in the year 2017, dining bar and restaurant named "Nueva" launched in the year 2017 too, Brand named One8 for athletes dress started in 2013 in partnership with the name Wrogn clothing chain and in 2016 included children's lifestyle brand Stepathlon.

Virat Kohli also owns the FC Goa Football Club, a tennis team, and a pro-wrestling team. Virat Kohli has a house worth Rs 34 crore in Mumbai, while he has a house worth Rs 80 crore in Gurgaon

