Virat Kohli’s Instagram post after stunning win against Bangladesh is all of us

Team India edge past Bangladesh in a thriller during the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup. India won the match by 5 run as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method (DLS). While batting first, the Indian team posed a target of 185 to win, Bangladesh started really well with both their openers, especially Litton Das, firing all guns. They reached 66 without losing any wickets in no time. But as luck would have it, the rain played the spoilsport and when the game resumed Bangladesh was given a revised target of 151 in 16 overs. With all wickets in hand, it seemed like a cakewalk for Bangladesh in the beginning.

But an excellent outfield throw by KL Rahul sent Das back to the dressing room and the match slowly started tilting in India’s favour. Indian pacers once again proved their worth by moving the ball in both directions. Fielding and catching also came together to hand Bangladesh a defeat.

Earlier, when India was batting, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scored fifties. While Rahul scored 50 off 32 balls, Virat Kohli made 64 not out off 44 balls. They both performed well in fielding as well.

All this reflected in Kohli’s Instagram post. He posted a team photo and captioned it, “Character and Conviction.”

With this win, India has reached to the top of the table in their group. However, the tournament is not going to be any easier for them from hereon.

