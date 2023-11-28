Headlines

Virat Kohli’s Insta story with swollen eyes, band-aid on nose goes viral, know truth behind pic

AI reimagines Animal with Mahesh Babu instead of Ranbir Kapoor in deepfake video, fans say 'but he can't...'

'He already told...': CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni's availability for IPL 2024

What is dilated cardiomyopathy, condition designer Rohit Bal is suffering from? Know symptoms, causes

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Glenn Maxwell shine as Australia beat India by 5 wickets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli’s Insta story with swollen eyes, band-aid on nose goes viral, know truth behind pic

AI reimagines Animal with Mahesh Babu instead of Ranbir Kapoor in deepfake video, fans say 'but he can't...'

'He already told...': CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni's availability for IPL 2024

Batters who scored most runs in T20Is

Fastest T20I hundreds for Australia 

Most runs hit by Indian batters in a single over in T20Is

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

AI reimagines Animal with Mahesh Babu instead of Ranbir Kapoor in deepfake video, fans say 'but he can't...'

This popular director struggled 4 years to find producer, his debut film is partially based on him, revived career of...

Bollywood's biggest flop, made in Rs 20 crore, earned only Rs 40 lakh, director didn't make another film, now he...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli’s Insta story with swollen eyes, band-aid on nose goes viral, know truth behind pic

Virat Kohli has been retained by his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of next month's IPL 2024 mini-auction.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Virat Kohli, star Indian batter, often grabbed headlines due to his posts on social media. The 35-year-old on Monday shared a cryptic Instagram story. In the photo, Kohli was seen wearing a white t-shirt with some bruises on his face. The post went viral on social media in no time, sparking curiosity about what the cricketer might be hinting at.

The cricketer also taped his nose with a band-aid but had a smile on his face. "You should see the other guy," Kohli captioned the post. However, he appeared to be shooting for an ad in association with Puma India, as seen at the top of his post. The makeup was probably done as a part of the shoot. Check out the post here:

Kohli is one of the most followed sportspersons on Instagram with 264 million followers. On Sunday, Kohli was retained by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of next month's IPL 2024 mini-auction.

READ | Virat Kohli finally breaks silence over his decision to play for RCB, says 'I was approached… 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Harsha Bhogle shows objection on people comparing Rinku Singh with MS Dhoni

Samsung Galaxy A05 50MP camera, fast charging launched in India

Yash Chopra once locked Rani Mukerji’s parents in a room, refused to let them out until…

‘Silence...': Jasprit Bumrah’s cryptic Instagram story leaves netizens confused, unfollows Mumbai Indians

Delhi rains: Sixteen flights diverted due to bad weather in capital

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE