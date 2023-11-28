Virat Kohli’s Insta story with swollen eyes, band-aid on nose goes viral, know truth behind pic

Virat Kohli has been retained by his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of next month's IPL 2024 mini-auction.

Virat Kohli, star Indian batter, often grabbed headlines due to his posts on social media. The 35-year-old on Monday shared a cryptic Instagram story. In the photo, Kohli was seen wearing a white t-shirt with some bruises on his face. The post went viral on social media in no time, sparking curiosity about what the cricketer might be hinting at.

The cricketer also taped his nose with a band-aid but had a smile on his face. "You should see the other guy," Kohli captioned the post. However, he appeared to be shooting for an ad in association with Puma India, as seen at the top of his post. The makeup was probably done as a part of the shoot. Check out the post here:

Kohli is one of the most followed sportspersons on Instagram with 264 million followers. On Sunday, Kohli was retained by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of next month's IPL 2024 mini-auction.

