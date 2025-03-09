Virat Kohli's hug to Ravindra Jadeja after his performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy final has led to speculation that Jadeja may be considering retirement.

In the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, Ravindra Jadeja put on a remarkable display with the ball. The experienced spin all-rounder bowled a highly economical 10-over spell, giving away just 30 runs and taking the vital wicket of Tom Latham. Jadeja, who is currently playing in ODIs and Tests after retiring from T20Is following India's 2024 T20 World Cup victory, received a warm hug from Virat Kohli at the end of his spell. While Kohli's gesture seemed friendly, it sparked speculation on social media about Jadeja's possible retirement after the match.

Having played over 200 ODIs, Ravindra Jadeja, along with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma—who are also facing retirement rumors—are among the most seasoned players in the current Indian cricket team.

Virat Kohli ran towards Jadeja and hugged him after his spell (10-0-30-1). Could it be his last ODI if India go on to win the Champions Trophy? #INDvsNZ #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/sRzCFhbf8G — Debasis Sen (@debasissen) March 9, 2025

In the final, the Indian spinners shone in tough conditions, led by an impressive performance from Kuldeep Yadav (2/40). However, well-timed half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell helped New Zealand reach a competitive total of 251 for seven.

Mitchell (63 off 101 balls) and Bracewell (53 off 40 balls) guided the Blackcaps through a challenging middle phase after choosing to bat first. Despite a strong start, New Zealand's total didn't quite reflect the early momentum they had built.

Although they raced to 69 for 1 in the first 10 overs, losing Will Young to Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) in the sixth over, Kuldeep's introduction in the 11th over turned the tide in India's favor. His very first delivery dismissed Rachin Ravindra, breaking a promising 57-run opening partnership. Ravindra, who had hit Hardik Pandya for a six and two boundaries, was lucky to escape a dropped catch by Mohammed Shami.