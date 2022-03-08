Virat Kohli's former teammate recalls how batter risked his life for mutton rolls in South Africa

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli had recently completed his 100th Test match when he played against Sri Lanka in Mohali. As fans and teammates - present and former - wish the batter on his successful cricketing career, old stories about the cricketer have also made it to the headlines.

Kohli's teammate from his U19 days, Pradeep Sangwan shared an interesting anecdote from their early days and spoke about how the duo had gone to an unsafe place in South Africa just to enjoy street food.

Back in the day, Kohli was not the man is today, so full into fitness. He was the chubby guy and was an avid food-lover, and this craze of his had even put his security at stake.

Sangwan revealed how even after he was told from a locale about their unsafe neighbourhood, Kohli decided to visit the place that was known for "nice mutton rolls".

The former teammate added that he and Kohli had visied the street, but later said that they were followed by some "random guys", but managed to escape unscathed.

"He had been my room partner for seven-eight years in junior cricket. He used to love food, street food especially. He was a foodie, korma rolls, chicken rolls were his favourite. We were in South Africa with India under 19 team, and someone told him that you get a nice mutton roll at someplace, but it’s not in a secure neighbourhood," the 31-year-old Sangwan said, Indian Express reported.

"Our driver too told us that food is nice but recently some fight took place around there and someone chopped someone’s hand there. I got scared, but he said, 'chal yaar, wahan chalenge' (no biggie, dude, let's go) and he took me there too. We ate and a few random guys chased us, but we just drove our car back and only stopped after reaching our place."

Surely now, the food-crazy Kohli is nowhere to be seen as he has become extremely aware of what he eats. His transformation has been lauded by many and the young generation also tends to follow in his footsteps.

"After playing for India, he came to play for us in 2012 and this was the time he went to another level in terms of his diet. We used to call him cheeku-motu in the team," Sangwan wrote.