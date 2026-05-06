Virat Kohli’s former teammate passes away at 36, cricket world left shocked amid IPL 2026

Punjab Kings and the Punjab Cricket Association paid tribute to former cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill following his passing. Amanpreet had represented Kings XI Punjab, the India U-19 side, and the Punjab state team during his cricketing career.

Amanpreet Singh Gill, a former Punjab cricketer, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, at just 36 years old. If you followed cricket in India, you probably remember seeing his name pop up—a quick, energetic fast bowler, born in Chandigarh back in September 1989. He played with real passion for the Punjab team in domestic cricket and even made it into the India Under-19 squad. On top of that, he spent time with Kings XI Punjab during the IPL. Later, after hanging up his boots, Amanpreet stayed close to the game and joined Punjab’s senior selection committee, helping shape the state’s future cricketing talent.

News of his death sent a wave of grief through the cricket community in Punjab. The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) released a heartfelt message mourning his loss. They didn’t just remember him for his on-field talent, but for the dedication and energy he brought to every aspect of the game, whether he was playing or making tough decisions behind the scenes.

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The PCA offered condolences to his loved ones, remembering Amanpreet as someone who gave his all every time he wore the Punjab colors. The association asked for strength and comfort for his family during this incredibly difficult time, and announced that his cremation would take place at the Manimajra Cremation Ground in Chandigarh later that same day.

Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee Punjab.



He served Punjab cricket with dedication and passion, representing teams including India Under-19s, Kings XI Punjab and Punjab.… pic.twitter.com/tpr0EwEprk May 6, 2026

His former IPL team, Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab), also joined in, posting an Instagram story to honor Amanpreet’s memory and offer support to his family, friends, and everyone in the cricket fraternity. For his teammates, he wasn’t just a cricketer—he was a friend, a mentor, and a proud representative of Punjab cricket.

No one from the PCA mentioned what caused Amanpreet’s death, leaving those details private. The focus remained on honoring a man who worked tirelessly for cricket in Punjab, both as a player and as a selector. His loss is being felt deeply across the local and national cricket scene, not just for his bowling but for the contribution he made to the game in so many ways.

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