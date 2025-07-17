Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate set to make blockbuster return to cricket field 4 years after retirement, he will play in...

A former Royal Challengers Bengaluru player and Virat Kohli's teammate is all set to make a comeback to the cricket field. He took retirement from all formats of the game in November 2021.

Virat Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate, who was spotted in the Final of the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), supporting and cheering for his team, will soon be seen in action again. Yes, you read it right and probably guessed correctly. AB de Villiers is all set to make his return to the cricket field after nearly a gap of 4 years. He announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in November 2024.

AB de Villiers returns to cricket field after 4 years

In the second season of the World Championship of Legends, several cricketing legends will be seen returning to the game, ABD, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Eoin Morgan, Brett Lee, among others.

WCL 2025 is scheduled to commence on July 18 and conclude on August 2. It will be played across four iconic venues in the UK, including Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament, including India, Pakistan, South Africa, Australia, England, and the West Indies.

In the South African team, AB will be joined by Wayne Parnell, Albie Morkel, Hardus Viljoen, and Aaron Phangiso. ''There’s nothing like playing for South Africa. Being back with this group of legends, in front of fans who’ve always supported us, is truly special. WCL is a celebration of cricket’s spirit–and we’re here not just to participate, but to compete and ultimately to win,'' ABD said.

If you are awaiting the super-exciting tournament, then you can watch all of its matches on Star Sports Network and FanCode, starting July 18 to August 2, every day at 5 pm and 9 pm.