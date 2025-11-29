Virat Kohli’s ex-RCB teammate pulls out of IPL 2026 auction, commits fully to PSL

Former South Africa star has made a major career call by pulling out of the IPL 2026 auction and committing to the upcoming PSL season instead. The ex-RCB player’s move has surprised fans, sparking speculation about his future and the impact on both leagues ahead of the 2026 T20 season.

Former South Africa captain and seasoned IPL player Faf du Plessis has declared that he will not be submitting his name for the upcoming IPL auction. In his announcement, he stated that he will instead participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Du Plessis, who has been a key player for Chennai Super Kings and previously captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru, confirmed this decision on Sunday, 29 November — merely two weeks prior to the IPL auction set for 15 December in Abu Dhabi.

This decision represents a notable change for one of the most esteemed overseas players in IPL history. Du Plessis initially joined Chennai Super Kings in 2013 and quickly established himself as a vital member of the team, recognized for his reliability, exceptional fielding, and ability to excel under pressure. He spent seven seasons with CSK and also rejoined MS Dhoni during the Rising Pune Supergiant years in 2016 and 2017 when CSK faced suspension.

In his remarks, du Plessis shared the emotional significance of his choice, conveying heartfelt appreciation for the opportunities the IPL provided him.

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year,” he wrote. “This league has been a massive part of my journey. I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else.”

“Fourteen years is a long time, and I’m proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn’t goodbye — you’ll see me again.”

Now, du Plessis will shift his attention to the PSL, where he has played for Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators from 2019 to 2021. His 2021 season was cut short due to a concussion, but he is now looking forward to embracing a new challenge.

“This year, I’ve chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season,” he said. “A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I’m looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality.”

His remarkable IPL performance occurred during CSK’s championship-winning season in 2021, where he accumulated 633 runs, finishing just behind teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad in the race for the Orange Cap. Despite his impressive contributions, CSK made the unexpected choice to release him ahead of the 2022 mega auction. Royal Challengers Bengaluru seized the opportunity, acquiring him for a significant amount and appointing him as captain for the 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons.

Du Plessis thrived in the captaincy role, showcasing some of his finest T20 cricket. His 2023 season, where he scored 730 runs in 14 matches, stands out as one of the best performances by an RCB captain. He later joined Delhi Capitals for the 2025 season, scoring 202 runs in nine matches before an injury prematurely ended his tournament.

Over 14 seasons, du Plessis has crafted an impressive IPL legacy. In 154 matches, he has scored 4,773 runs with an average of 35.09 and a strike rate of 135.78 — statistics that rank him among the league’s most accomplished overseas batsmen. His consistency and leadership have made him a highly sought-after player across various franchises throughout the years.

Also read| India vs South Africa: Full list of records Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can break in ODI series