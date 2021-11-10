Virat Kohli's emotional tribute to Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar goes VIRAL

Head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar era has come to an end at the end of the World Cup.

While Virat Kohli's captaincy in the shortest format of the game came to an end after their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 2 clash against Namibia, it was also the end of head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure.

The coach and other members of the support staff saw their tenure end after the end of the T20 World Cup and Kohli made sure to thank them for their contribution.

Kohli on Wednesday shared photos with the team's outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar.

The captioned the photos, "Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time".

Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time pic.twitter.com/42hx4Q7cfq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 10, 2021

Under Shastri and his team, Team India achieved a two-Test series win in Australia and even are leading 2-1 in the five-Test series in England, which is set to be completed next year.

Currently, the helm of Indian cricket is held by Rahul Dravid and his first challenge will be the series against New Zealand at home.

From November 17, Rohit Sharma will be India's new T20 captain and he is also expected that the Hitman will take over the reins of ODI captaincy as well during the tour of South Africa.