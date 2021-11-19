'This hurts my heart': Virat Kohli's emotional note for 'brother' AB de Villiers goes VIRAL

While AB de Villiers retiring from cricket has left fans sad, however, the one who was the closest to the batter was former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli. The 'bromance' between the two on and off the field was always cherished by one and all.

However, the era of the legendary player with RCB has come to an end and Kohli took the chance to pen a heartfelt note for his friend and brother. Sharing tweets and an Instagram post, Kohli express his sadness to see the man retire.

On Twitter Kohli wrote, "To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be.

"This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. I love you".

On Insta, the former captain shared a picture and wrote, "You've given everything to RCB and I know that in my heart. What you mean to this franchise and to me cannot be put into words. The Chinnaswamy Stadium will miss cheering for you and I'm going to miss playing alongside you my brother. I love you and I'll always be your number 1 fan. G.O.A.T @abdevilliers17"

The Proteas cricketer has played 156 matches for RCB and scored 4,491 runs. He is the second all-time leading run-scorer behind his teammate Virat Kohli and holds the second and third-highest individual run total in RCB history with 133* against Mumbai Indians (in 2015) and 129* against Gujarat Lions (in 2016).