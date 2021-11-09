Virat Kohli's emotional message for fans after last outing as India T20I skipper goes VIRAL

In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, India finished third in Group 2, behind Pakistan and New Zealand.

Team India had an early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 tournament the BCCI was hosting in the Middle East. The side had lost their first matches to Pakistan and New Zealand, but later went on to win against Afghanistan and Scotland.

However, the wins came late as the Afghans could not manage to win against the BlackCaps, thus ending India's hopes to reach the semi-finals.The Men in Blue on Monday played their last match of the World Cup against Namibia and made sure to end the tournament on a high. The clash was also the last match for head coach Ravi Shastri and his crew as their tenure came to an end.

Not just that, it was also the last match as a skipper of T20I for Virat Kohli. The batter, before the start of the tournament, had said that he would be giving up his captaincy in the shortest format of the game.So after the win against Namibia, Kohli took to social media to thank fans for their support and also revealed that the side is "disappointed" with their recent displays.

Posting pictures from the tournament, the recently turned 33-year-old wrote, "Together as one we set out to achieve our goal. Unfortunately, we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side."He also thanked everyone and wrote, "The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all. We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind".SEE:

Together as one we set out to achieve our goal.Unfortunately we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side.The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all.We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/UMUQgInHrV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 8, 2021

While he has given up captaincy for the T20I, rumours are on of him being released as skipper for the ODIs as well. Currently, he is still leading the ODI and Test teams of India.In the World Cup, India finished third in Group 2, behind Pakistan and New Zealand. The two teams have qualified for the semi-finals along with England and Australia from Group 1.