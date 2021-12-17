Virat Kohli's childhood coach talks about how captaincy drama will affect former's mindset

Ever since Virat Kohli faced the press before Team India took off for South Africa, speculation has been rife that all is not well between the Test skipper and the BCCI. The Delhi-born batsman had clearly refuted BCCI supremo Sourav Ganguly's claims, revealing that nobody had asked him to NOT relinquish the T20I captaincy as claimed earlier by Ganguly.

Virat's explosive press conference has not only laid bare a series of miscommunications, but it has also revealed that various conflicts still surround the Indian cricket team. In the meanwhile, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels the whole drama could have been avoided if no "strong words" had been used by either party.

Speaking on the Khelneeti podcast, Sharma opined that the whole situation could have been handled in a much better way.

"I don't want to speak much on the subject because it's directly linked with Virat. But I feel that it could've been better if such strong words weren't used from both sides. The team is doing good, I don't think we need a needless controversy," he said.

Virat's childhood coach further revealed that the ongoing captaincy debacle is unlikely to affect the explosive batsman, who will lead India in the upcoming Test series versus South Africa from December 26.

"It might be in the back of his mind, but once he steps on the ground, I don't think it would impact him. Virat is not greedy for anything, he has a lot of self-belief and he knows he will give his 100 per cent. It's obviously a little disturbing for any player when such conflicts or controversy happens. But I'm hopeful that the board will be tackling this situation efficiently and it won't be dragged further," stated Rajkumar Sharma.