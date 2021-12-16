Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has THIS to say on captaincy controversy

Virat Kohli’s ousting as Team India’s ODI skipper left the fans shocked. After stepping down as the skipper of the T20I team, he nonetheless, wanted to continue to lead in the other two formats, and therefore BCCI’s call to remove him as ODI captain was really unexpected, to say the least.

More than the decision itself, the way in which BCCI took the decision, and the manner of its execution and announcement left a lot to be desired.

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma shares the same sentiment, however, he refused to comment whether it was the right decision by BCCI to replace Virat.

“I would not like to comment too much on this. I will only want to say that they are the authority and whatever decision they have taken, they would have taken it thoughtfully and my statement about this does not hold any significance, whether they have done right or wrong,” said Rajkumar, in an interview on India News.

Furthermore, when Virat Kohli faced the press on Wednesday, he refuted Sourav Ganguly’s claims that the BCCI president had personally asked him not to step down as the captain. This, in turn, caused a massive uproar and the contradictory statements of Kohli and Ganguly have divided the cricketing fraternity.

Rajkumar Sharma too, like many of Virat Kohli’s fans was shocked to see the manner in which these events transpired.

“This is something unusual I have heard, I didn’t see Virat’s press conference as well. This communication gap should not have happened. According to me, there should be transparency between them and I don’t know why this has happened or why such a communication gap was there,” added Rajkumar.

In the meantime, Team India has flown to South Africa on Thursday morning, where the Men in Blue will play 3 Test matches, and as many ODI games, beginning from December 26 in Johannesburg.