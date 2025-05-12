CRICKET
Virat Kohli today announced his retirement from Test cricket with a heartfelt message along with a photo of himself in the traditional white Test jersey, reflecting on his red-ball career. Now his brother and sister has also penned an emotional note for him.
Former India captain Virat Kohli today announced his retirement from Test cricket, concluding a remarkable 14-year tenure in the sport's most challenging format. This announcement, which came via social media just before India's England tour, has deeply moved fans and family members, including his brother Vikas Kohli and sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra who expressed thier pride and admiration.
Taking to Instagram stories, Virat's elder brother Vikas posted a couple of stories showering love and proud on former India captain.
In the first story, Vikas shared Virat's retirement post and quoted: "Always proud."
While in the second story, Vikas wrote:" What an incredible journey champ.. What you have done for the game cannot be replaced."
He concluded by saying, "Always proud of you bhai."
Virat Kohli's elder sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for his brother. She shared Virat's picture in Test jersey and wrote, "A journey to be proud, A journey of hard work, emotions, hard times and lots of appreciation."
She further wrote, "A journey which makes all our hearts swell with pride and respect, You truly deserve all the adulation and admiration! GOD BLESS YOU, WE LOVE YOU," Bhawna added.
The 35-year-old cricketer posted a heartfelt message with a photo of himself in the traditional white Test jersey, reflecting on his red-ball career.
Earlier, Kohli took to his Instagram handle and announced his decision to retire from the longest format of the game.
"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," Kohli wrote on Instagram.
"As I step away from this format, it's not easy -- but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude -- for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the post added.
In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).
He made his Test debut in June 2011 against West Indies. While his first Test tour was a massive disappointment with just 76 runs in five innings, a young Virat made a name for himself with some serious, counter-attacking knocks in the coming days. His rise as a Test player started with his maiden ton against Australia at Adelaide in 2012, when he made 116 in 213 balls. In a tour where no other could touch 300 runs for India and giants like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag looked a shadow of their dominant selves, Virat top-scored for India with 300 runs in four Tests, including a century and fifty. Between 2011 to 2015, he made 2,994 runs in 41 Tests at an average of 44.03, with 11 centuries and 12 fifties in 72 innings.
MS Dhoni performed duties as Lt Col, is qualified paratrooper in Indian army, know his salary
Meet Virat Kohli's beautiful 'Bhabhi', known for her glamorous style, often compared to Anushka Sharma in terms of beauty, she is...
'I’ll remember the tears…,' Anushka Sharma pens a heartfelt note after Virat Kohli's Test retirement
Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty hail Virat Kohli after batter retires from Test Cricket: 'Go well, King'
Not Anil Kapoor, this superstar was Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar's first choice for Mr India; but...
PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm today amid Operation Sindoor
Virat Kohli's brother Vikas, sister Bhawna pen emotional note on his Test retirement, see posts here
Operation Sindoor DGMO Press briefing by DGMO: 'Our fight against terrorists, Pakistani military chose to intervene,’ says Air Marshal AK Bharti
Did India shoot down Mirage fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force? WATCH visuals of its wreckage
Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was first choice for this film that saved Amitabh Bachchan's career, it's not Zanjeer, Anand, Sholay, Deewaar
DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai reacts to Kohli's Test retirement during Op Sindoor presser, quotes Australian proverb
Meet UPSC topper, daughter of security guard, studied in Hindi-medium, secured AIR, Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti praised her due to...
Meet woman, first cleared NEET, prepared for UPSC while working night shift at hospital, passed exam with AIR...
Actor Vishal faints on stage during live event in Tamil Nadu, shocking video surfaces: 'He skipped meals and...'
Before announcing retirement, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport, video goes viral
Meet man who once built Rs 1300 crore empire with Rs 3 lakh loan, beat Samsung, after fall built another business worth Rs 6200 crore, married Bollywood diva, he is...
DGMOs briefing: Indian military shows debris of Pakistani Mirage, WATCH here
Apple iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 set to launch on this date: Check price in India, colour options, design, features and other details
BCCI makes BIG statement on Virat Kohli's retirement, says 'An era...'
DGMO Press Briefing: 15 Points
Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu breaks silence after being questioned for hiring no female assistant director: 'All I can promise is...'
90-day Ceasefire in US-China trade war, know in detail
DNA Verified: Did Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer, Friedrich Merz sniff cocaine on train to Ukraine? Truth is...
Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude jolts Pakistan, second quake in three days
When Anushka Sharma confessed to being insensitive to her Army officer father during Kargil War: 'When my dad
Anurag Kashyap calls pan-India films 'a massive scam', says only 1% of them work: 'Everybody is chasing the elusive...'
Did IAF lose fighter jets in Operation Sindoor, or was it Western media's dubious narrative?
What is Donald Trump's Most Favored Nation policy and why has it sparked concerns for India?
Amid India-Pakistan tension, why Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is being trolled? Truth is...
Donald Trump's US, Xi Jinping's China slash tariffs, agree for 90-day pause on reciprocal duties
Harshvardhan Rane slams Mawra Hocane for saying him declining Sanam Teri Kasam 2 was 'a PR strategy': 'So much hate in her...'
What happens behind closed doors in the Bachchan household? Close family member reveals
Indian techie's big reveal, lists his Swedish office perks in viral video, says he gets 30 days of paid vacation and...
Meet woman, Indian CEO who over-shadowed Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2025; is Harvard, MIT graduate, she is from...
32 airports, shut due to India-Pakistan conflict, reopen for flight operations, check full list
Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test Cricket: 'As I step away from this format...'
Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's ex-wife, welcomes twins; pens heartfelt note: 'Despite my own fertility challenges...'
This decision by Donald Trump is making Americans cry in toilets, crisis set to leave them without...
Qatar to gift US President Donald Trump luxurious $400 million 'flying palace' aircraft? Truth is...
Greater Noida to get modern railway station like New Delhi soon, to have... platforms, will connect these states
Chhattisgarh: 13 dead, including women and children, several injured in trailer-truck crash in Raipur, here's what we know so far
Palak Tiwari breaks silence on being compared with mother Shweta Tiwari: 'I don’t think I look like her but..'
Rajinikanth lauds PM Modi, Indian Armed Forces for successful Operation Sindoor: 'Our triforce officials and soldiers...'
India-Pakistan Tensions Live Updates: Security forces maintain high vigil as calm prevails on LoC, international border
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's company reacts to little girl dressed as Rani Lakshmi Bai with baby on her back, see viral post
How much power is there in one kilogram of uranium? Know why is this metal expensive?
Only two countries in world have weapons that can cause tsunami, are capable of..., not India, Pakistan, US, UK, China, Japan, they are...
Indian Railways revises schedule of this Vande Bharat train, it runs from..., check new route, stoppages and other details
India-Pakistan tensions: Which countries played key role in ceasefire agreement? US, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar offered to...
This is world's most powerful nuclear bomb in history, could destroy everything within a range of..., not owned by India, Pakistan, US, China, France, it is...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she never considered herself 'good-looking, hot' before Oo Antava: 'Was shaking in front of 500...'
Meet woman who become IAS to fulfill her late father's dream, cleared UPSC exam in 4th attempt, stayed away from phone, studied for 10 hours, she is... her rank is...
Raid 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn film beats Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, Salman Khan's Sikandar in India, earns Rs...
Thudarum box office collection: Mohanlal film becomes third Malayalam movie ever to earn Rs 200 crore worldwide after...
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2025: Step-by-step guide to download hall ticket today at jeeadv.ac.in
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani blessed with a baby girl? Fake photo of duo goes viral, netizens congratulate them
Tibet jolts as 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits region
India-Pakistan Tensions: These Pakistani Army officials attended terrorists' funeral, their names are...
Meet man who married student, her teacher, principal from same school — his identity will SHOCK you
Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed on May 12 due to Buddh Purnima? Know here
India's friend is in BIG trouble as its 28 major cities are sinking, here's why
Viral video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Uyi Amma' charms the internet, netizens say 'little angel'
Happy Buddha Purnima 2025: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your friends and family
Raid 2 box office collection day 11: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer shows big jump on Sunday, crosses Rs 160 crores worldwide
UK set to tighten visa rules to cut legal immigration under new plan, details inside
'Agar hum nahi jeet te, toh main...': Rohit Sharma reveals shocking story behind T20I retirement
Meet woman, daughter of an Anganwadi worker, lost her father in childhood, cleared HPSC, later cracked UPSC with AIR...
Athiya Shetty celebrates her first Mother's Day with daughter Evaarah, pens emotional note for mother, mother-in-law: 'I would pick my mother to be..'
Who is Air Marshal AK Bharti, the man behind planning precision airstrikes on Pakistan terror camps?
Suniel Shetty recalls Anil Kapoor mocking him, Akshay Kumar as '50% waale heroes', remembers Divya Bharti shooting for Mohra: 'She was..'
Drone activity spotted in Rajasthan's Barmer, complete blackout enforced
Huge blow to Delhi Capitals as star pacer Mitchell Starc unlikely to return for possible IPL 2025 restart
'Baby meets baby': Internet melts over toddler’s adorable moment with baby deer in heartwarming viral video
Indian Navy’s powerful role in Operation Sindoor: Fully combat-ready at sea to deter Pakistan
'Pakistan Army lost 35-40 personnel in Indian strikes': DGMO Lt General Rajiv Ghai amid India-Pak tensions
India-Pakistan War: 8 key points from Ministry of Defence presser post ceasefire understanding
Who is DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, the face behind India-Pakistan ceasefire understanding?
IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana star as India beat Sri Lanka by 97 runs to win WODI tri-nation series in Colombo
India releases before and after images of targeted terror camps in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, check here
India confirms shooting down Pakistan’s fighter jets in retaliatory strike
Terrorists involved in IC814 hijack, Pulwama attack killed during Operation Sindoor: DGMO Lt General Rajiv Ghai
Buddha Purnima 2025: Know the date, history, and significance
No entry for delivery agents in THIS housing society in Gurugram; here's why
Pahalgam victim Syed's brother thanks Indian army over Operation Sindoor: 'They avenged...'
Deepika Kumari, Parth Salunkhe secure bronze as India finish with 7 medals at Archery World Cup Stage 2
Here's how AI inspired new pope Robert Prevost's chosen name Leo XIV
Gautam Adani's company wins BIG deal to supply 1500 MW to this state, plans to invest Rs 17084 crore in...
WWE Backlash 2025 results: John Cena cheats to defeat Randy Orton, Becky Lynch loses, Jeff Cobb makes debut
Mawra Hocane out of Sanam Teri Kasam 2, makers confirm after Pakistani actors criticise India's Operation Sindoor: 'Nation first and always'
Pope Leo welcomes ceasefire understanding between India, Pakistan in his first Sunday message: 'No more war'
Abandoned Dog with heartbreaking note finds new loving home
'Test cricket is tough, Do I want to do this again?': Virat Kohli's old interview goes viral amid retirement buzz
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC at 40 while raising kids and managing job, her AIR was...
BCCI to announce India's new Test captain and vice captain for England Tests on THIS date, keeps silence on Virat Kohli's retirement
Bad news for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance loses Rs 59799 crore due to...; market cap declined to Rs...
IPL 2025 to resume from May 16? Here's what we know so far
Preity Zinta apologises to fans for 'curt' behaviour after IPL match suspension amid India-Pakistan tension: 'Said no to...'
'Most beautiful creatures': Elephants surround caretaker during storm at Thailand sanctuary in heartwarming viral video
SL-W vs IND-W tri-series final: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, surpasses Harmanpreet Kaur to achieve THIS huge feat
Sunita Ahuja addresses divorce rumours with Govinda again, reveals if Raja Babu actor will leave her for 'another woman': 'Jis din confirm hoga..'