Virat Kohli today announced his retirement from Test cricket with a heartfelt message along with a photo of himself in the traditional white Test jersey, reflecting on his red-ball career. Now his brother and sister has also penned an emotional note for him.

Former India captain Virat Kohli today announced his retirement from Test cricket, concluding a remarkable 14-year tenure in the sport's most challenging format. This announcement, which came via social media just before India's England tour, has deeply moved fans and family members, including his brother Vikas Kohli and sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra who expressed thier pride and admiration.

Taking to Instagram stories, Virat's elder brother Vikas posted a couple of stories showering love and proud on former India captain.

In the first story, Vikas shared Virat's retirement post and quoted: "Always proud."

While in the second story, Vikas wrote:" What an incredible journey champ.. What you have done for the game cannot be replaced."

He concluded by saying, "Always proud of you bhai."

Virat Kohli's elder sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for his brother. She shared Virat's picture in Test jersey and wrote, "A journey to be proud, A journey of hard work, emotions, hard times and lots of appreciation."

She further wrote, "A journey which makes all our hearts swell with pride and respect, You truly deserve all the adulation and admiration! GOD BLESS YOU, WE LOVE YOU," Bhawna added.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," Kohli wrote on Instagram.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy -- but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude -- for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the post added.

In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).

He made his Test debut in June 2011 against West Indies. While his first Test tour was a massive disappointment with just 76 runs in five innings, a young Virat made a name for himself with some serious, counter-attacking knocks in the coming days. His rise as a Test player started with his maiden ton against Australia at Adelaide in 2012, when he made 116 in 213 balls. In a tour where no other could touch 300 runs for India and giants like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag looked a shadow of their dominant selves, Virat top-scored for India with 300 runs in four Tests, including a century and fifty. Between 2011 to 2015, he made 2,994 runs in 41 Tests at an average of 44.03, with 11 centuries and 12 fifties in 72 innings.