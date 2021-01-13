Virat Kohli's brand value jump after becoming a father, to earn huge amount of money - Details inside

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma became the proud parents of a baby girl on January 11. The India skipper took to social media to share the news of their baby girl's birth.

Kohli wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

Now, it seems that the baby girl has brought a lot of good luck for Virat and Anushka as the couple is set to get richer after the arrival of their daughter. It is learnt that several advertisement agencies are looking to encash on the opportunity and sign Virushka (as the couple is popularly called) for their ad campaign.

It may be recalled that Virat and Anushka announced their pregnancy in August 2020 and it is learnt that several baby care products companies had approached the couple after they announced the good news.

There is no denying the fact that Kohli is the king of advertisement in the country.

According to online sentiment analysis company Checkbrand, the brand value of Kohli is highest among all Indian cricketers. Kohli's brand value is worth Rs 328 crore. After Kohli, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is at second place with a brand value of Rs 167 crore followed by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Rs 124 crore.