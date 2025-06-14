In the WTC Final Markram scored 136 runs, hitting 14 fours. He partnered with South African captain Temba Bavuma to add 147 runs for the third wicket, with Bavuma contributing 66 runs off 134 balls.

India star batter Virat Kohli always believed in Aiden Markram's abilities and the talented South African cricketer met those expectations during the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's. Markram delivered a remarkable century as South Africa secured their first WTC title with a notable five-wicket victory on Saturday. The Proteas completed the match in under four days, breaking a 27-year drought without an ICC Trophy. They achieved the title by winning eight consecutive Tests, becoming the third champions of this prestigious competition after New Zealand and Australia.

Markram scored 136 runs, hitting 14 fours. He partnered with South African captain Temba Bavuma to add 147 runs for the third wicket, with Bavuma contributing 66 runs off 134 balls.

Following Markram's significant performance in the final during South Africa's tough chase, a seven-year-old tweet from Virat Kohli gained traction online. In his tweet dated March 24, 2018, Kohli expressed his admiration for Markram, stating, "Aiden Markram is a delight to watch."

Virat Kohli was so right about Aiden Markram pic.twitter.com/r1sM8Si7KO — Nidhi Shree (@NidhiShreeJha) June 13, 2025

Markram had a lackluster first innings, getting out for a duck. However, while chasing a target of 282 runs, he approached the game with a renewed mindset. On Friday, he played thoughtfully, adding 61 runs for the second wicket alongside Wiaan Mulder, who scored 27 runs off 50 balls, after Mitchell Starc dismissed Ryan Rickelton for just 6 runs on the first ball of the third over. After Mulder's dismissal, Markram built a strong partnership with Bavuma, helping to stabilize the Proteas.

At 30 years old, Markram became the first South African to score a century in ICC finals. He also became the third player, following Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards, to achieve a century in an ICC final held at Lord's, joining Steve Smith and Travis Head in the exclusive group of batters with a century in WTC finals. Markram was named Player of the Match.

Also read| Watch: Keshav Maharaj cries, Temba Bavuma covers his face after South Africa win WTC Final at Lord's