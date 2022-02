IND vs SL: Will fans get to see Virat Kohli's 100th Test game at stadium? Read to know

Virat Kohli's 100th Test match to be played against Sri Lanka at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali starting March 4 is going to be without the spectators behind the closed doors.

"First test between India and Sri Lanka will be played behind closed door with no spectator allowed," said Punjab Cricket Association CEO Deepak Sharma to ANI.

India is currently playing their T20I series and will then proceed to play the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The second Test match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th Test match under the leadership of Rohit Sharma who is leading India for the first time in Test matches.

Kohli has amassed 7962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons to his name.

The former skipper along with Rishabh Pant was rested for the shortest format of the game and will be back in action for the red ball cricket.